Kamala Harris personifies the word scrofulous, i.e., she’s morally degenerate and corrupt. That said, paraphrasing the late American playwright Gertrude Stein, I argue “there’s a there there.”

Gabe Kaminsky, writing for the Washington Examiner reported: “In October, weeks before the 2024 election, the word was out: Vice President Kamala Harris had fundraised north of $1 billion. The haul, the New York Times reported upon breaking the news, was historic because of the short period of time, just three months, that it flooded in.” She didn’t enter the race until late July 2024. And yet, somehow she ended up $20 million in a hole, unable even to pay off vendors.

Harris’ spending could be a remake of the late Richard Pryor film classic, “Brewster’s Millions,” in which Pryor’s character had to spend $30 million dollars in 30 days and have nothing to show for it, in order to inherit $300 million.

Shamelessly, immediately following her drubbing election defeat by President Trump, Harris was sending out emails begging for small money donations to help pay off the debt, under the guise of the “Harris Fight Fund” program, to “defend democracy against President Trump.” I’ve personally received several such emails from her.

I’m convinced something is amiss here, and for no shortage of reasons. I find it hard to believe that none of the Democrat prognosticators analyzed her chances of wining against President Trump concluded that she had only the remotest chance of winning, especially considering her massively poor past campaign performance.

The Harris effort was without question the poorest exhibition of a presidential campaign in election history. She didn’t campaign; she cackled and lied. She will go down in history as the best example of how to lose an election.

So, what happened to the billion-plus dollars? I think a forensic accounting should take place. It is inconceivable to me that Democrats would dump over a billion dollars into a campaign that any analysis would should she didn’t have a chance of winning. This despite the lapdog media and fake polls claiming the race was close. They made the same claims when Hillary Clinton ran and got trampled by President Trump.

This would not be the first time Democrats have misdirected money into backdoor payola.

In my May 17, 2012, syndicated op-ed, titled, “Another ‘View’ Of Obama’s Hypocrisy,” I wrote:

I want to know why he sees the need for more banking regulations because JP Morgan lost money on a legitimate business venture that was between them and their investors – yet he views himself as above such accountability. He has squandered perhaps as much as $10 billion of our hard-earned tax dollars on Solyndra and 11 other green energy companies. The money JP Morgan lost was a gamble pursuant to what they do. They are in business to take informed risks that, if successful, will make their stockholders money. Obama was not elected to pass around our money to those he determines to be worthy. That, in and of itself, is illegal. Government is constitutionally forbidden from favoring one sector and/or one business over another; it must treat all equally. Yet not only does Obama do it, but he doubles down on it. How about we demand investigations into that practice?

Here’s another example forensic accountants should have been tasked with investigating. Dec. 12, 2013, I reported about the $677 million cost of the Obamacare website. I wrote in my syndicated op-ed:

I suspect that a portion of American tax dollars that paid for the website, which was awarded to the Canadian company CGI in a no-bid contract and that has as their senior vice-president the classmate and friend of Michelle Obama, Toni Townes-Whitley, was intended as payola for the reputation hit that the company would suffer in the short run by building a website that wasn’t supposed to work right away. I suspect another portion of the $677 million is going to be funneled back into the Obama’s pockets by way of charitable donations from CGI to various interests of the Obamas, in this case specifically Michelle Obama’s. And for good reason: The “bride of obama” knows the true extent of the dirt Obama doesn’t want revealed; thus, it is important to keep her happy.

I would be remiss if I didn’t raise the specter of another possibility. A colleague shared with me that they think an investigation should be done to see if portions of the billion-plus dollars were redirected to malevolent radical anarchist groups.

Personally, I would question if any of the money was redirected to secret government programs for illegal aliens.

Wouldn’t it be worth the cost of a forensic accounting investigation to see if and/or how much of the more than $1 billion was secretly diverted through the Harris campaign to provide for illegals? Jose Ibarra, the illegal alien who savagely attempted to rape and ultimately murdered Laken Riley, was flown on a jet for free by the Biden/Harris administration from New York to Georgia. The money for his flight came from somewhere.

It’s a sure bet that Democrats wouldn’t want you and I to know they are using our tax dollars to fund secret programs for illegals, especially while we’re being priced into oblivion. I put nothing past the federal government especially under Obama/Biden and Harris. Something happened to the money. You don’t just spend a billion plus dollars in three months giving money to “Okra” Winfrey et al.