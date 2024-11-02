(LIFE NEWS) – Evidence of the present-day evil of child sacrifice can frequently be found in Operation Rescue’s regular undercover exposés. One such example is found in a report published Tuesday casting light on America’s second “satanic abortion clinic.” The so-called clinic is targeting abortion-free states and enticing mothers into satanic, narcissistic, ritualistic practices. The report notes, “Agreeing to do the ritual is how one avoids paying extra costs beyond the $90 prescription for the abortion pills.”

“Women who agree to this ritual are ‘selling their souls to the devil,’ all in the name of bodily autonomy,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “But the hearts of human beings are deceitful. We can all easily be lured into sinful, self-absorbed attitudes with corresponding behaviors. But, as sin is repeatedly committed, the heart becomes sicker and more hardened.”

This dynamic is certainly visible among abortionists and abortion clinic workers who grow increasingly callous as they repeatedly commit murder of innocent babies while suppressing any sense of guilt.