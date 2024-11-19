BERLIN — Newly uncovered footage appears to show Adolf Hitler doing the famous Trump dance.

“The similarities between Trump and Hitler run much deeper than we thought,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as he unveiled the footage. “They even danced the same. We in the media tried to warn the country, but no one listened.”

The footage, recovered by German officials while cataloging their archives and converting hard copy files to digital, shows Adolf Hitler dancing at one of his many rallies. He is seen pumping his arms, feet planted firmly in place, while his body sways gently back and forth in time to the anthem “Horst-Wessel-Lied.”

“Look at the way they both gyrate their hips and pump their fists awkwardly, never fully extending their arms, a classic Nazi dog whistle,” said Body Language Expert Dina Landau. “They hold their arms up at the elbow as if fending off attacks from freedom, rhythmically punching back with fascism.”