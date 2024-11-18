Pennsylvania Supreme Court held Monday that incorrectly dated mail ballots cannot be counted.

The court held the ballots “shall not be counted for purposes of the election held” on Nov. 5. The Republican National Committee sued Thursday after several counties decided to count ballots with incorrect dates.

“Following our latest RNC lawsuit, today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yet again that undated ballots CANNOT BE COUNTED,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley wrote in a statement on X. “No more excuses. Election officials in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and other counties have absolutely no choice but to reject illegal ballots. We will hold them to it.”

NEW: @chairmanwhatley tells @dailycaller that the RNC is exploring whether Dem Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia could be held criminally liable for openly admitting to illegally counting ballots in the race between Casey and McCormick. “We will pursue this to the fullest… https://t.co/KUiqULM0Kk — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) November 18, 2024

Bucks County commissioners voted Thursday to allow misdated ballots to be counted as the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey and Senator-elect Dave McCormick headed towards a recount.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court previously affirmed Nov. 1 that requiring mail ballots to have handwritten dates is constitutional.

