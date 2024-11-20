Highly popular and highly controversial talk-show host and commentator Alex Jones has turned the tables on the Onion, a satirical website corporation, by filing a lawsuit charging that the bid process for buying his InfoWars empire out of bankruptcy was faulty.

A report at RedState documents how Jones “is striking back at efforts to wrest his company … from his possession.”

His empire was moved into bankruptcy proceedings by judicial rulings against him, essentially ordered him to pay more than a billion dollars in damages to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting based on his commentary about that episode.

The report explained, “During Jones’ bankruptcy proceedings, Global Tetrahedron, parent company of satirical news site The Onion, submitted a winning bid to transform InfoWars into a parody site.”

That bid process then was halted by a federal judge.

Now, the report said, “Jones has reportedly filed his own lawsuit, calling the bid a ‘flagrantly non-compliant Frankenstein bid’ and referring to it as ‘neither legal, moral nor ethical.”

In fact, the bid award was halted by a federal judge who had questions about its legitimacy, and has scheduled a hearing to review the facts.

The report said the rules of the bid were violated when Global Tetrahedron “relied on a hypothetical promise of future payments” from victims’ families.

The New York Times documented that the Onion’s bid of $1.75 million was increased with contributions from those families, “who donated portions of their court-awarded damages.”

At an emergency hearing just days ago, over the dispute, “it emerged that First United had made a cash offer of $3.5 million. That is exactly twice the $1.75 million in cash offered by The Onion, a figure that was secret until the court battle dragged on,” the report documented.

But then the Onion “sweetened its bid to $7 million with the backing of families promising part of their potential earnings.”

The new lawsuit charges that Global Tetrahedron’s bid needs to be disqualified and that First United Companies, the runner-up, should be awarded the bid.

The dispute came about over his claims the shooting was an orchestrated event in which victims were alleged “crisis actors,” an opinion from which he later retreated.