Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Friday on his podcast that he believes Democrats could still attempt to put Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential seat, after President Joe Biden was seen “wandering” during one of his press conferences.

A video of Biden on Tuesday went viral online after the president appeared to wander off a designated path following his speech on climate issues in the Amazon rainforest. On “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” the senior fellow noted how Harris had flip-flopped on left-wing policies she had advocated for prior to 2020, claiming she was now returning to her “left-wing self” following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“But my point about all of this is twofold. He is the president. He told everybody what he wanted to do. He was criticized severely in the campaign for being too provocative, but the point is that was unlike Kamala Harris,” Hanson said. “She said everything that she said emphatically as a leftist. Fracking? ‘Of course I’m gonna ban it.’ She went out in demonstrations, no deportation, no deportation. Guns? She didn’t just say I want to, ‘I want to buy back guns. I’ll go into their house and get them,’ she said. Then she flipped.”

“She flipped on all of those, just for a hundred days. She’s back to her left-wing self right now, I assure you that. We’re gonna see that because when Joe Biden is wandering off into the Amazon jungle at the G20, or they say, ‘You know what? We waited 10 minutes and Joe is wandering around somewhere in the jungle and we have a photo op, so we’re just gonna do it. Forget him, or if he does come in late, put him up in the right corner somewhere.’ So there’s a big call that he should step down and she should step [up],” Hanson added.

Hanson went on to state how he believes Democrats would attempt to jail Trump through one of his indictments and have Biden step down from his seat in order to hand it over to Harris.

LISTEN:

“I said that they would probably try to put Trump in jail and Joe Biden was deteriorating at a geometric rate, would probably be la-la land, and then there would be calls to make her president. Then she would be acculturated for 60 days and then the Left would, that would give the left time enough,” Hanson said.

“Like this crazy representative Raskin or somebody, ‘Wow, the 14th Amendment, He’s like an extra. He’s just like a Confederate general. He tried to start a civil war, so he can’t hold a federal office. We’re gonna go to court and we’ll get a judge and we’ll stay,’” Hanson added. “I really believe they’re gonna do that. I say there’s a 30% chance that Joe will be, he might not be able to finish his term the next two months.”

While Biden’s slow walk back after his speech in Brazil followed a path where someone had reportedly entered, concerns over the president’s mental fitness have been raised in the media since his June debate against Trump. Although Republicans had raised alarms about Biden’s mental fitness as early as 2020, Democrats had called Biden “sharp” and praised his cognitive abilities until he debated Trump. During that event, Biden was seen struggling to finish his statements and, at one point, froze mid-sentence.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].