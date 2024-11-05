In the final hours of the 2024 election cycle, MSNBC is still engaged in its trademark promotion of far-left narratives that are the diametric opposite of reality.

Ja’han Jones, a regular at the cable network, penned a story headlined “Trump’s incoherent campaign message on guns.”

“Trump is ending his campaign,” the story starts, “having never resolved his incoherent stance on access to guns. In a new ad, Trump falsely claims Vice President Kamala Harris wants to confiscate guns. Harris has said no such thing; she’s even discussed the fact she is a legal gun owner, which Trump – given his felony convictions – is not.”

In reality, far from Harris saying “no such thing,” as WND reported Monday a now-viral video reveals Harris confirming that she would indeed be willing and indeed eager to override the Second Amendment if she wins the election.

Posted on X personally by the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, Harris is heard telling reporters that if Congress fails to do something about gun control within the first 100 days of her administration, then she will “take executive action.”

She wants to break the Constitution https://t.co/tb8UtNqlwL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2024

“I think it’s a great idea,” says Harris, “but I mean listen, I don’t think we lack for great ideas, as I’ve said many times, we’ve been having great ideas for decades, the problem is Congress has not had the courage to act. That is why from the beginning I have said, my agenda includes attempting to get Congress to act, but if they don’t in the first 100 days of my administration, I’m gonna take executive action. What we need is action.”

Comments Musk, “She wants to break the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, Jones, who has previously warned on MSNBC that “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the United States is under siege by Christian fundamentalists and traditionalists,” continues in this latest report: “The irony here is that there is a candidate in this race who’s promoted gun confiscation – and it’s Trump. As I wrote in August, Trump openly promoted the idea of taking people’s guns during a Fox News appearance in which he suggested bringing back stop-and-frisk policing policies that have disproportionately violated the civil rights of people of color in urban communities.”

In fact, however, “stop and frisk” is a time-honored police practice that has saved countless lives in high-crime areas, and been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in an 8-1 decision.

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!