JD Vance won’t even take office to be the next vice president of America until January.

But he’s already “opened as the betting favorite to win the White House in four years’ time.”

That’s according to SportsBettingDime, which already released its estimates for the NEXT presidential election. One of the reasons for his high placement is the fact that President Donald Trump will be in his second term, albeit non-consecutive, and he cannot run for a third term in that year.

The organization’s chart cites JD Vance as plus-300 odds for the election.

This year’s Democrat candidate, Kamala Harris, essentially is dismissed as a factor, coming in 10th at plus 2,500, a score also held by former United States U.N. Ambassador Nikkii Haley and entertainer Oprah Winfrey.

Ranked higher that those three are Michelle Obama, Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis, Tulsi Gabbard, perennial wannabe Hillary Clinton and commentator Tucker Carlson. In that order.

Following were Josh Shapiro, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump Jr., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Doug Burgum, Elon Musk, Gretdhen Whitmer, Ivanka Trump, Tim Walz, Dwayne Johnson, Elizabeth Warren, Glenn Youngkin, JB Pritzker.

It was at that point that Liz Cheney, the Republican representative tossed by her own voters over her war against President Trump, made an appearance, followed only in the rankings by Mark Kelly.

The organization reported a “serious leadership vacuum” after Harris’ catastrophic loss to President Trump, in a 312-226 landslide.

“That’s evidenced by the fact that the Democrat with the best odds to win the 2028 election, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has never held, or even run for, public office,” the report said.

Newsom comes in there, but “then there’s a steep drop-off to failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton (+1400), talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, who would presumably run for the Dems, and Harris (both +2500),” it explained.

.