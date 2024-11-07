Officially a landslide! Trump won 312 Electoral College votes

By Bob Unruh

President Donald J. Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)
It’s official.

President Donald Trump has won election to a second term, a non-consecutive second term, in a landslide.

The official Electoral College count is 312 for Trump, 226 for Kamala Harris.

Tesla, Twitter and Space X chief Elon Musk, who had campaigned for Trump and even could be part of a new administration with responsibilities for efficiency in government, pointed out the victory was much more than just the White House.

He said it included the popular vote, the Senate, House, state governors, and more.

