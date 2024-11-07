It’s official.

President Donald Trump has won election to a second term, a non-consecutive second term, in a landslide.

The official Electoral College count is 312 for Trump, 226 for Kamala Harris.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WINS ARIZONA Thank you @realDonaldTrump for stepping back into the ring. You never gave up on us, and we will never give up on you. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Let the Golden Age begin! pic.twitter.com/mIXQhOOs0z — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) November 7, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Arizona ( flip) Electoral Map

Donald Trump: 312

Kamala Harris: 226 pic.twitter.com/THgYES76YF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 7, 2024

Tesla, Twitter and Space X chief Elon Musk, who had campaigned for Trump and even could be part of a new administration with responsibilities for efficiency in government, pointed out the victory was much more than just the White House.

He said it included the popular vote, the Senate, House, state governors, and more.

Arizona just declared for @realDonaldTrump, making it a clean sweep of all swing states! Massive red wave success! It is beyond a landslide, as Republicans won: – Presidency

– Popular vote

– Senate majority

– House majority

– State governor majority

– State legislature majority… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024