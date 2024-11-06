The question of abortion rights was on the ballot in ten states in the 2024 election, with voters being given the choice to decide whether or not their respective state enshrines them. While some initiatives asked voters to decide if abortion bans would stay in place, others sought to amend their respective state’s constitution to secure already existing abortion rights.

Arizona

Arizona banned abortion after 15-weeks gestation in October 2022. Included on its ballot was a yes vote on the citizen initiative that would amend the state constitution, and allow abortion rights until the baby was deemed “viable,” or around 23 weeks gestation.

According to data from the Arizona Secretary of State, voters have surpassed the required threshold of 50%, with 62.8% voting in favor of the amendment.

Colorado

Colorado needed 55% or more of the votes to pass its measure that would repeal a section of the state constitution that limits health insurance coverage for abortion. Voters approved the measure, which reached 61% of the total votes. Prior to the election the state had no gestational limit on abortions.

Florida

The Sunshine State banned abortion after six weeks gestation in July of 2022, replacing a previous 15-week abortion ban. A yes vote on the citizen initiative Amendment 4 would have reversed this law, and allowed abortion rights up until the baby was viable.

The measure needed to meet a 60% threshold of the votes to pass, however, it fell short on election day garnering roughly 58% of Florida’s votes.

Maryland

Maryland pre-election had no gestational limit on abortion. A yes vote on the ballot would have enshrined abortion rights, allowing the right to terminate a pregnancy, regardless of whether or not the baby was viable. To pass, the measure needed to meet a 50% threshold, and was approved by voters.

Missouri

Missouri voters passed its Amendment 3 initiative by a razor-thin margin, coming in at 52.9% and making the state’s threshold of 50%.

Missouri implemented a total abortion ban with few exceptions in 2022 after Roe v Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Montana

Montana signed a 15-week abortion ban into law in May of 2023, including restrictions on Medicaid coverage for abortions, and stricter regulations for abortion clinics. The Constitutional Initiative 128, was included on the ballot to enshrine protections for abortion rights in the state Constitution.

The threshold to meet was 50% or more, and early results showed 58.3% of voters chose to support the measure.

Nebraska

Nebraska implemented a 12-week abortion ban in May 2023, and has two measures on the ballot. In order for measures to pass, they need majority support and at least 35% of the total votes in the state. If both are successful, the measure with the majority of votes between the two will win, pending approval from the governor.

Initiative 434 would ban abortions after the first trimester, with the exceptions being medical emergencies or if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest. While Initiative 439 would amend the state’s constitution and allow abortions until the baby is deemed viable.

Results show the voters chose to enshrine the state’s exiting 12-week ban in the state constitution, with exceptions for rape, incest, or medical emergencies. The measure passed with 53.8% support.

Nevada

Nevada banned abortion after 24 weeks in May 2023, but added the Question 6 Right to Abortion Initiative to this year’s ballot. A yes vote would place the question on to the ballot in 2026, and if the second measure passes, the measure would amend the state constitution to provide abortions from qualified healthcare providers until the baby is deemed viable.

To pass, the measure had to receive at least 50% or more of the votes in its favor. Early results showed 37% of voters were opposed to the amendment.

New York

New York met its 50% threshold with voters passing an amendment to the state’s constitution to bar discrimination against a person who has had an abortion. Prior to the election, abortions after 23 weeks were banned.

South Dakota

South Dakota banned abortions with few exceptions officially in 2022, however, voters have overwhelmingly rejected the measure to establish a constitutional right to an abortion in the first trimester.

Results from the South Dakota Secretary of State shows voters have overwhelmingly voted against the proposed amendment, with 63% voting no.