An outgoing member of Congress, Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., has proposed the formation of a “shadow government” through which Democrats can fight all the advances they perceive President-election Donald Trump likely will achieve.

House Democrats are denying the results of the 2024 election. They are trying to form a “shadow government” to defy and undermine President Trump’s authority. The Democratic Party is trying to lead an unconstitutional “insurrection” against Trump.pic.twitter.com/80x71y77HG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 15, 2024

Social media commenters wondered, “This sounds like a threat to our democracy,” and “Just start your own damn country why don’t ya?”

Also, “Treason,” and “This guy needs to be arrested for inciting division in Congress.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit, which reposted the Nickel comments, said, “Democrats and Trump-haters in the DC Swamp went to great lengths to hide their efforts to destroy President Trump, his family, individuals associated with his campaign, his top administration officials, and eventually, his supporters from 2016 to October 2024. This time around, Democrats apparently aren’t going to hide their plans to thwart the President and his administration.”

It called the video, previously posted by independent journalist Kyle Becker, “disturbing.”

Nickel proposed Sen. Adam Schiff as a shadow attorney general, Rep. Jahanna Hayes as shadow education secretary, Rep. Greg Meeks as shadow secretary of state, and more.

As part of the Democrat Party’s ongoing attempts to divide America, Democrat @RepWileyNickel proposes a Democrat-led “Shadow Government” to opposes every move of every member of Trump’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/3CRHZH7TLJ — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) November 15, 2024

Nickel did not run for re-election this year, and his seat quickly was snapped up by a Republican.