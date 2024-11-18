‘Outrageous and unlawful’: Senate majority leader-elect warns ICC to drop Israel arrest warrants, or else

By David Brummer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (Video screenshot)
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Senate majority leader-elect warns ICC to drop Israel arrest warrants or face sanctions

U.S. Senate Majority Leader-elect Senator John Thune, R-S.D., on Sunday threatened the International Criminal Court, or ICC, with sanctions unless it reverses its pursuit of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis.”

Report: Hamas leaders leave NATO-allied Qatar, find safe haven in NATO member Turkey

Hamas’ senior leadership has relocated from Qatar’s capital Doha, to Turkey, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster reported Sunday evening. The report cited unnamed Israeli sources as confirming the move, which was said to have taken place in “recent days.” Turkey has nixed the rumors suggesting the story is not true… which almost certainly means it is.

Despite ongoing war, Israel’s economy grew nearly 4% in Q3 2024

Israel’s economy unexpectedly received a boost in the July-September period as the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized 3.8 percent over the third quarter. Consumer spending, one of the main drivers of economic activity, increased 8.6% in the third quarter, and investment in fixed assets soared 21.8%, while exports of goods and services rose 5.2%. Meanwhile, government spending dropped 10.8%.

In historic first, IDF female combat soldiers operate against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

For the first time in Israel’s military history, female combat soldiers entered Lebanon as part of an operational mission. Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin approved the deployment of a team from the combat intelligence battalion into southern Lebanon several weeks ago.

Families of American victims to sue Iran over Oct. 7 attack

Families of American victims of the Oct. 7 massacre and those killed in the Israel-Hamas War are suing Iran for its part in supporting the deadly attack.

The lawsuit has been brought on behalf of 256 US families and dozens of individuals against not only the Islamic Republic of Iran but also against Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Report: Iran encourages Hezbollah to accept ceasefire deal

Hezbollah submitted its response to the cease-fire proposal presented by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein Lebanon’s LBCI channel reported late on Sunday. Hochstein is due to arrive in Beirut as early as Tuesday and receive the official Lebanese position.

Amsterdam mayor denies coordinated violence against Jews, Israelis was a ‘pogrom’

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said she regretted describing the violent attacks against Israeli soccer fans in her city as a pogrom, adding the term was used as a way to discriminate against the local Moroccan-Muslim community. She was not asked how else she would describe Telegram messages and recorded footage exclaiming “Hunt the Jews.”

Amid regional tensions, Greece seeks $2 billion Iron Dome defense system from Israel

Greece is negotiating with Israel to develop a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) anti-aircraft and missile defense system similar to Israel’s highly successful Iron Dome, according to Israeli and Greek officials.

Canada thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate former Jewish Canadian attorney general

According to reporting by the Globe and Mail, Canadian law-enforcement authorities recently foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate Irwin Cotler, a prominent human-rights advocate and outspoken critic of Tehran’s leadership. His daughter, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, is a former member of Israel’s Knesset.

Netanyahu aide jailed over security leaks put on suicide watch after noose found in cell

Eli Feldstein, a former spokesman and aide to Prime Minister Netanyahu and a central suspect in the Prime Minister’s Office leaks affair, has been put under suicide prevention watch in prison, the Prison Service and Hebrew media report. The identity of the inmate was not released, although Israeli media has surmised it is Feldstein.

CongressIsrael and MideastWND News Center

