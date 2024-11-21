Parents are scolding schools across the United Kingdom for demanding they provide the “gender identity” of their 3-year-olds who are enrolling in primary classes.

And some government officials are admitting the process wasn’t well thought out.

It is the Christian Institute that confirmed the primary school applications used by more than 100 local authorities over recent years demands parents select “man/boy/male” or “woman/girl/female” or a third option to “self-describe.”

This agenda “has no place on the form with regard to 3-year-olds on any level,” charged one concerned mother.

The report explained the form in use was “supplied by an external provider, but has been used for more than 550,000 students.”

“I immediately investigated as the council does not want or need a question about gender identity on our school admissions form,” admitted Martin Tell, the chief of the Buckinghamshire Council, explaining his actions when he found out.

“It is totally inappropriate to ask this question of young children and I have instructed that it is removed as swiftly as possible,” he said.

There were those who immediately warned of the harm that could befall children.

“We must call out the public authorities who enable this, highlighting that they are actively promoting an ideology that results in irreversible harm for vulnerable children and adults,” charged Caroline Ffiske, of Conservatives for Women.

The ideology of transgenderism also has run rampant in the United States under the White House leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who made it, along with abortion, a top goal for their administration.

The institute noted Maya Forstater, of woman’s rights charity Sex Matters, explained, “Projecting the adult beliefs and concepts of transactivism onto children is not only ludicrous but also harmful.”

She continued, “Many parents will have been shocked by this question and will be concerned about the nonsense that may be taught to their child at school based on the admissions form alone.”

The report noted another mother also voiced her objections to school officials, with, “We are telling small children something that is false – you get to choose your gender – and we are forcing a very dangerous ideology onto very young children, with no discussion with parents.”