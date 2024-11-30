(DAILY WIRE) – Plastic surgeons across the country have said that in 2024, they’ve noticed a trend by Americans to have a more athletic look by skipping the fillers in their lips, deflating their breasts, and shrinking their butts in an effort to de-Kardashian their bodies.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to doctors on both coasts who said they’ve seen a desire to skip the exaggerated hourglass shapes with huge backsides due to Brazilian butt lifts and big chests made popular by the likes of reality stars such as Kim Kardashian and her sisters.

“Lifts and even breast reductions are on the rise, along with tummy tucks to make the midsection look more fit,” New York plastic surgeon Darren Smith told THR.