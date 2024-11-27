Democratic strategist Theryn Bond said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris should never consider another presidential run in the future following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

Harris reportedly has told her political advisers that she is “staying in the fight” and wants to consider her political options, including a possible presidential run in 2028 or the launch of a gubernatorial campaign in California, according to Politico. Bond told Newsmax hosts on “National Report” that Harris should cross her consideration for another presidential run off her list and distance herself from her previous advisers during her most recent campaign.

“[Her political ambitions should] not be to run for president again in 2028, please don’t,” Bond said. “I can’t really speak for governor of California. Californians seem to support her significantly, we haven’t yet be able to measure what that support looks like after this current run she just had. That may be the only thing that would make sense for her to consider, but another shot at the presidency, I hope she doesn’t. And if she is relying on those same advisers that advised her the first cycle, that is not who I would listen to.”

Republican strategist Luke Ball argued that Harris could not be elected to serve as a “dog catcher” in anywhere except California, especially after the campaign burned through $1.5 billion on celebrity appearances and interviews. The Harris campaign spent six figures on setting up the vice president’s interview on Alex Cooper’s sex-themed podcast, “Call Her Daddy,” and spent more than $15 million on “event production,” The Washington Examiner reported.

The campaign’s mega-spending left the Democratic National Committee to potentially be responsible for large sums of debt that forced it to lay off hundreds of employees. However, the campaign’s chief financial officer Patrick Stauffer disputed reports that the party is in massive debt due to the 2024 election cycle.

“As of Election Day, there were no outstanding debts or bills overdue,” Stauffer told Bloomberg.

Democratic National Committee National Finance Committee member Lindy Li told News Nation Tuesday that she was “stunned” by Harris and her campaign’s lack of accountability for the massive spending, while Democratic donor John Morgan argued Monday that the campaign spending should end Harris’ political career.

Harris lost all seven battleground states and the popular vote to Trump, who became the first Republican nominee to win the popular vote since former President George W. Bush in 2004.

