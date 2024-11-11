No matter how sweeping President Trump’s personal victory, the one thing we cannot lose sight of is that Capitol Hill, i.e., the political structure and political scene, is populated and controlled by politicians.

Specific to this point, is my cause for concern. Politics is a Macbethian drama of largess set against a backdrop of ad hominem betrayal and character assassination for personal political gain.

A long-time friend and colleague included me in a short missive to his West Point classmates. My friend’s opening sentence read: “I am not crowing until the House is decided and Dave McCormick, USMA 1987, has the PA Senate seat.”

I could not agree with my colleague more. I remind you of the 2010 off-year congressional elections. Even before the historic Tea Party victories in 2010, which saw the greatest number of congressional seats newly won in some 70 years, I warned the Tea Party groups to be leery of the Republican institutionalized and stylized chameleon elites.

These political actors are interested in being reelected and being the star of their own political praise and credit dispensary.

I’m a supporter of President Trump, and we’re blessed to have him re-elected. But, that cannot be the end of our involvement. I caution all to remember the betrayal perpetrated by Mitch McConnell, Karl Rove et al., immediately after we handed the Republican Party historic congressional victories in 2010.

They betrayed us on Obamacare. The Republican machine raised massive amounts of money based upon the promise that if we helped them retake the Congress, they would end Obamacare. We delivered, and they backstabbed us. They funded Obamacare and worked to make sure Obama faced no real opposition in his “fundamental changing” of America.

Mitch McConnell blacklisted prolific Republican fundraising groups because they also raised money for Tea Party groups. The GOP actually supported Democratic candidates running against Tea Party candidates in New Jersey. Rove, McConnell, Romney and a host of other Republicans worked against President Trump in his first term.

Much of the political cabal that undermined President Trump during his first time is still active on the Hill. One would hope, this time Trump knows what backstabbers to keep in front of him.

We cannot allow this God-given opportunity to slip through our hands because we become complacent or we become blind to the mission Christ has called us to and the means provided for the accomplishment of same.

President Trump is once again a vessel by which doors of service to the Lord can be opened. We cannot become blind to the reality of this opportunity. That also means that we must understand the traits and tactics of the beast confronting us.

Without a clear majority in the House, bringing legislation to the floor can become problematic. If Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., or John Cornyn, R-Texas, replaces McConnell as GOP Senate leader, getting another Justice Thomas or Justice Alito or Justice Gorsuch to the high court may be more difficult.

Since the Democratic National Convention, a colleague and I have been discussing the potential of Biden stepping down, in what was then the likelihood of President Trump defeating Harris, and having her become the first woman president.

Last weekend a former Harris staffer called on Biden to do just that. It would permit her to exercise varied machinations during the lame-duck session. With Biden’s health such as it is, forcing him to step down would not be inconceivable depending upon his party’s demonic plans.

President Trump has a very short window of time for us to accomplish great things. The Christian Church must be aggressively active furthering the kingdom on earth in the time remaining. We must be aggressively active in evangelizing public schools and protecting the nuclear family as God intended it. We must be bold in our confronting the mutilation of children. We will now have a Justice Department that will protect grandmothers and citizens who oppose the murder of children. We have an administration that will cease our tax dollars being used to support the murder and butchering of children, and the revocation of our “unalienable rights to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

But, if President Trump allows the antagonist members of the swamp to be active in his administration, it will be a formula for trouble.

Harris and company isn’t repeating the mantra of “peaceful transition” and “lost but not defeated” for no reason.