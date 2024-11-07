A violent octogenarian is suspected by police in Washington state of a “hate” crime after punching two supporters of President Donald Trump who were waving his political banners on a street corner during the presidential election.

The Daily Mail documented that the woman, 82, was not identified by name.

But she “was arrested on Tuesday in suburban Seattle after she allegedly approached MAGA voters Gina Powell and Mary Jennings to ask them why they would support Trump, given the color of their skin,” the report said.

The suspect told police, “I approached her, and I said I want to know why you’re voting for Trump. That’s the only thing. And. And I said because you’re brown-skinned.”

The report said a judge has found probable cause for a hate crime as well as fourth-degree assault, and charges were expected.

Powell and Jennings said they were on a corner in Edmonds with other Trump supporters when the woman challenged them.

Powell explained, “I was just shocked at just the presence of mind, and she made it very clear it was my skin color. … And that’s when she shoved me, pushed me back, and I said don’t touch me. And then not even a second, she just popped me right in my chin.”

Powell explained the attacker seemed especially upset at her shirt: “Pro-God, pro-guns, pro-life, pro-Trump.”

When Jennings stepped in to separate the women, she was punched too, the report said.

“I said you have no right to touch anyone, and she goes all I did was all it was barely like this, and she punched me. … But she connected, and you know, it slammed my jaw shut.”

A video shows a white-haired white woman being handcuffed and placed in a police car.

The report explained, “Powell and Jennings are part of a surge of Latino voters who got behind Trump in the 2024 election race. Trump enjoyed a 14 percent surge in Hispanic support compared to his 2020 election run.”