President-elect Donald Trump returned to the White House Wednesday, holding a meeting with Joe Biden as the two discussed plans for a peaceful transition of power.

Biden greeted Trump, saying: “Mr. President-elect and former President, Donald, congratulations and looking forward to having a, like we said, a smooth transition.

“[We’ll] do everything we can to make sure you are accommodated and what you need and we’re gonna get a chance to talk about some of that today. Welcome. Welcome back.”

‘Politics is tough’: #Trump shakes hands with Joe #Biden in White House meeting ‘It is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that’ pic.twitter.com/a7nbdIXMT8 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 13, 2024

“Politics is tough and it’s in many cases not a nice world,” Trump told Biden after the two shook hands.

“It is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”