With the political, social, even religious future of America at stake the 2024 election results for president started arriving as soon as polling stations closed on Tuesday.

Some states were warning their final result might not be available for a day, or more, after the Constitution’s specified Election Day, but within an hour, state elections in Oklahoma, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida all went to President Donald Trump.

He gets 95 Electoral College votes as a result.

While Kamala Harris was leading, often by insignificant markets in a handful of other states, she had won 35 Electoral College votes from Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and Connecticut.

Vote numbers were watched by a coalition of legacy wire service members.

Earlier, exit polling suggested what voters were thinking.

As already had been documented throughout the 2024 presidential election in the U.S., exit polling on Election Day confirms vast numbers of voters are unhappy with where their country is and what direction it is going.

Over the last four years of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime, consumers have been bludgeoned by 20% plus inflation, a wide-open southern border with millions of illegal aliens carrying their needs to U.S. taxpayers, and a White House agenda that obsessed with transgenderism and abortion.

A report in the Daily Mail cited APVoteCast exit polling that confirmed “the economy and immigration” are the top issues facing the nation.

The report said the polling “found a country mired in negativity and desperation.”

Further, 8 in 10 voters want “substantial change” in the way the nation is run and some 70% said the U.S. right now is on the wrong track.

Other exit polling, by a network, found 51% of respondents trust Trump on the economy, to Harris’ 47%, and 72% said they are “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the state of the nation. That, the report confirmed, is “a bad sign for the vice president.”

All eyes will be on seven swing states, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, with analysts giving Trump more than a dozen combinations that would give him victory; Harris has a few less.

The Mail noted, “Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is one of the most watched parts of the commonwealth as it was once traditionally a Republican county but has since gained more Democrat voters. At the Warrington Fire Company No. 1, Station 29 polling station, the number of voters were picking up as the sun began to set … Lou, Jeri, and Bunny, three Republican women handing out sample ballots here are thrilled with turnout, judging by the sample ballots they have handed out. ‘A lot of Democrats are switching over,’ Jeri says … I would say 70-30.”

Jeri, whose No. 1 issue is the economy, added, “We’re asking God to keep it all in his hands, whoever he wants in, please God, without any interference.”

Further polling showed that 26% of the voters in Arizona are Hispanic, up from 19% in 2020, and in Pennsylvania 83% of the voters were white, up from 81% in 2020.

CNN reported only 7% of the country was enthusiastic about its status, while 19% said they are satisfied. Forty-three percent said they were dissatisfied and another 29% are actuially angry.

The first results, from eastern states, are expected shortly after the traditional 7 p.m. closing time for polling locations.

The Electoral College count, which determines the next American president, totals the number of members of the U.S. House and Senate, so that a candidate requires 270 to be assured a victory.

Democrat pundits had assured voters that Kamala Harris undoubtedly would win. Some pollsters said the result would be closer than any presidential election before, but there were a few that predicted a significant win for Trump, up to and including a sweep of the swing states.

President Donald Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida, stating, “I’d like the Republicans to stay in line. Democrats, if they like, they can leave, but I’d like the Republicans to stay in line.”

Voters across America on Tuesday were faced with what has been described, accurately in this instance, as the biggest election the nation ever has faced.

The choice was between giving Trump a second, non-consecutive, term to work on his agenda of Making America Great Again, or a second, consecutive, term for Kamala Harris, who would change nothing from the four years of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime and take the nation further, perhaps irretrievably further, into green, LGBT, abortion, high inflation and an economy that punishes consumers and, leftist to the point of being communist, agendas.

Franklin Graham, head of Samaritan’s Purse, one of the largest charities in the world, said the dispute was not just a political war this time, it was spiritual.

Quoting from James Dobson’s Family Talk organization, he said voters were deciding on “the right to praise God without fear,” “for every unborn soul that is at risk of being aborted,” “for good against evil.”

Also included in those topics would be voting “for” the Second Amendment, “for” the Electoral College, “for” the police – and law and order, “for” the military and the veterans, “for” the flag that is often missing from public events,” and “for” the right “to speak my opinion and not be censored for it.”

It was the latest battle in the war between the two ideologies represented by Trump, a billionaire businessman who now has dedicated his life to creating good for American people – and the rest of the world – and the idea that the government knows best what you can say, what you can do, even what you can think or pray, and is willing to enforce that.

The contrasts between the two campaigns could not be more stark.

There have been two assassination attempts against President Trump, including one where a sniper successfully hit his ear, giving rise to the 2024 election’s iconic image of him with a fist raised in the air, telling his packed rally crowd to “Fight, fight, fight.”

He stunned the entire political world with his first election victory, when in 2016 he handed Democrat Party elder Hillary Clinton her second straight loss in her campaign to take the White House.

He governed like he campaigned, with powerful statements, forceful ideas and a no-holds-barred attitude.

Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 race, in fact, was influenced by Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to hand out, like candy, $400 million plus to elections officials who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts. Further, the FBI and Washington’s Deep State interfered with the election by lying to legacy and social media outlets, telling them that the Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were disinformation.

But Trump’s first term in office, and Biden’s sliver-thin victory, even with outside influences, terrified Democrats who immediately ramped up their campaign of rhetoric that Trump was a “Hitler.” And they went further, launching a long list of lawfare legal cases against him, over how he did business (experts called his methods standard for the industry), what he said was his opinion (the election wasn’t fair), and much, much more.

They were stunned when they didn’t stop him, and they’ve been escalating their war on him throughout the campaign, with several even demanding that he be jailed.

Harris, on the other hand, was picked as Biden’s vice president after having failed to get any support during the early part of the 2020 race when she dropped out, and she included the attributes of being black, or Indian depending on her own claims, and female.

She then was hand-picked by Democrat party elites to be their presidential candidate this year after they tossed a mentally and physically failing octogenarian Joe Biden under the bus. That was after the Biden-Harris White House gave Americans inflation of more than 20%, sky-high gas prices, an open southern border that is decimating American social programs, and their obsession on LGBT ideology and abortion.

Harris, in fact, has made it clear her “kill-the-unborn” agenda even includes demolishing the Constitution’s protection for religious liberty.

The party’s process for picking her could not have been less democratic, as Biden had won enough delegates for the nomination for this election. He started campaigning, but shortly after the catastrophic presidential debate performance, he was out.

Commentators have described Trump’s political career rally as “the greatest comeback in modern politics,”

According to a Real Clear Wire analysis, even Democrats had rejoiced at Trump’s comeback, initially.

“State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina Democrat and Biden family friend, told RealClearPolitics two summers ago that he prayed for the return of Trump who ’embodies everything we need in a Republican candidate,'” the report said. “If the Almighty would just answer that prayer, Democrats could take it from there. Trump had baggage. President Biden, experience. A rematch, they felt, had to favor the incumbent. It did not.”

Key to the shafting of Biden by Democrats was his mental decline, which was cited by a federal prosecutor as a reason for not charging him when he violated federal law with his illegal handling of government documents.

Democrats unanimously had tried to claim Biden’s mental acuity was top-flight. Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “He meets these moments. I have not seen an exception.”

But the truth revealed confirmed that Democrats had been hiding evidence of Biden’s decline – up until they decided they would replace him.

After the injury from the attempted assassination in Butler, Republicans turned their focus on the Democrats’ pro-violence rhetoric, blaming the constant false comparisons to Nazis, to Hitler, to a dictator, for the criminal activity.

Trump, in fact, was riding fairly high in the polls when the Democrats suddenly experience a rejuvenation when Harris replaced Biden.

While she generated excitement for the party for a time, her inability to speak – her “word salads” are legend, her lack of specificity about her vision for America, her adherence to Biden’s failed agenda, and more, left the party without a lasting support structure.

So the 2024 race ended up being Trump’s vision for a surging America and a Harris vision that “I’m not Trump.”

Biden announced the end of his campaign with a statement on social media.

“He had lost the confidence of his party after former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi let it be known that they also saw the obvious: The elder statesman was too old and too diminished to fend off Trump,” Real Clear reported.

The sudden interest in Harris failed to develop into a lasting support because she was all about “vibes” and little about the nation itself.

She prompted Trump to create nicknames for her like, “Crazy Kamala” and “Comrade Kamala,” reflecting her extreme left agenda.

Harris was forced to flip-flop on a long list of issues to try to remake herself into a mainstream candidate, downplaying her advocate for gun confiscation and more.

She repeatedly claimed, “We are not going back,” without mentioning that Americans were better off, more secure, and more at liberty in the time of “back.”

The result was that Harris refused to answer questions for weeks after her coronation by the Democrats.

While Republicans took to the obvious, tying Harris to Biden, Democrats continued their rhetoric, repeating over and over false claims, like the trope that Trump called white supremacists “good people,” a claim that has been debunked over and over.

The networks joined with Harris in the attacks on Trump, fact-checking him during his debate with Harris while leaving her lies unchallenged.

Trump chose Sen. JD Vance as running mate while Harris picked Tim Walz, the leftist Minnesota governor who appointed to a state post a Critical Race Theory expert who openly advocates for the destruction of America.

Vance has proven over and over his ability to reduce opponents of the GOP ticket who are in the media to silence, while Walz has made himself an issue by calling Republicans “weird.” During their debate Walz excused some of his own lies by calling himself a “knucklehead.”

Then Biden, whether meaning to or not, undermined Harris’ campaign by calling Trump supporters “garbage,” much like Clinton said they are “deplorables” and Barack Obama said they are bitter and cling to their guns and Bibles.

Biden, in fact, earlier, had undermined Harris several times, praising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ work after hurricanes there just at the same time Harris was criticizing DeSantis. And Biden assured Americans that Harris was part and parcel of all of his big decisions, at a time when she was trying to distance herself as a “new” way forward.

Even Obama was featured in a Trump ad, when he insisted that the nation was not going back to four years of mismanagement, without noting that for the past four years, his party has run the country.