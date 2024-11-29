This is a message for President Donald Trump, Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan and the entire Trump Homeland Security team.

I know you already have your plan. And I’m sure it’s brilliant. But two heads are better than one, and I have some creative ideas to add to the mix.

First, I’m on record on my TV and radio shows supporting and pushing for the world’s largest mass deportation. I’m 110% “all in.” We must send packing the 20 million-plus illegal alien invaders President Joe Biden, Border Czar Kamala Harris and DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas welcomed in.

We have no choice.

This is the “Great Replacement Plan” to change the voting demographic of America. This is the “Cloward-Piven” plan to overwhelm the system, collapse the economy and turn us into a socialist welfare state. America will never recover unless we send these 20 million-plus illegal invaders packing.

But I’m also on record saying it won’t be easy.

Finding, rounding up and deporting 20 million-plus people in a big country is no easy feat. To the contrary, it could be one of the most complicated feats in world history.

The radical, communist-infiltrated Democrat Party will not go quietly. There will be mass protests – and they will almost certainly turn violent (like BLM).

And remember, the left has an army of 20 million-plus illegal aliens – many of them violent criminals, gangbangers and military-age males sent to America to destroy our country from within.

Here is my solution.

Take some of it, or all of it, but it’s creative and worth a review. It is meant to counteract the issues above.

First, President Trump must announce on Day 1 of his presidency the end of welfare, food stamps, free health care and all other government handouts for illegal aliens.

The point is, it’s difficult and expensive to round up 20 million illegal aliens. And it takes a tremendous number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But by ending all forms of welfare, food stamps and government handouts, many millions of illegals will choose to voluntarily leave (i.e., self-deport). Not all, but enough to make our job a lot easier.

This is how we attack the “low-hanging fruit” first. Millions of these illegal invaders came for the free government handouts. Take them away and they will self-deport. Mission accomplished. And it didn’t cost us a dime in manpower.

Secondly, to solve the issue of the need for more ICE agents, President Trump should immediately terminate the $80 billion in the budget for 80,000 new IRS agents. Then convert all that money and manpower to 80,000 new ICE agents. Now we’ll have enough agents to deport millions of illegal invaders. Problem solved.

Third, ask all cities and states to declare who is officially a “sanctuary city or state.” Democratic politicians will be proud to brag about how they will resist. Now we know all the traitors who need to be rounded up and arrested for treason and insurrection.

We also have the list to cut off all federal funding. Now give them an ultimatum. Either they comply with federal law, or their city or state loses all federal funding. Simple.

Fourth, I would apply the “low-hanging fruit theory” to start this mass deportation. If a building were on fire and innocent victims needed rescue, but some apartments were occupied by drug-dealing gangbangers who were threatening to shoot at firemen, would the firemen evacuate everyone or only the good people who wanted to be evacuated? Of course, you’d pick the innocent victims who want to be rescued.

We should start this mass deportation only in red cities and red states that openly invite us in, and welcome ICE raids. In other words, start with the good guys.

RED-STATE AMERICA.

Let blue Democratic crapholes rot. Let all the rats run to blue cities, in blue states. Watch them drown in a sea of violent crime, drugs, theft, homelessness and massive debt from welfare. Let’s clean out the red cities and states – the portion of America who welcomes our help.

Worry about the rest of blue-state America later – after blue sanctuary cities and states implode.

My plan serves as the model for how it can be done. We can safely deport millions just from red cities and states – with minimal trouble. It will go quickly and smoothly. Now we have proof it works. And proof that quality of life is better. Crime will be down, schools safer, budgets dramatically lowered, taxes cut.

And my plan makes blue cities and states cry “Uncle.” Without federal funding, and with exploding budgets and exploding crime, let’s see how long they remain “sanctuary cities.”

If nothing else, millions of Americans will move from blue cities and states to red cities and states. Just in time for the 2030 census — giving the GOP dozens of new electoral votes.

Speaking of the census, President Trump and the GOP Congress must pass a law preventing illegal aliens from being counted in the census. That will cut even more funding to blue cities and states, and make the electoral map even redder.

Finally, no one ever learns a lesson unless the guilty parties are severely punished. At this point, with proof of success in red states, if Democratic politicians and government bureaucrats still refuse to cooperate with this mass deportation, then this is the real insurrection.

Indict them, arrest them and charge them with dereliction of duty, abandonment of their citizens, insurrection and treason. Fly them to Guantanamo for mass trials. If convicted, sentence them to hard time.

After we make examples of the first round of traitors, I’m betting the rest will see things differently. The remaining Democratic politicians will see the light and choose to cooperate with ICE.

This plan is how we “MAKE MASS DEPORTATION GREAT AGAIN.”