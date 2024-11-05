Pretender in chief: WATCH Kamala get caught faking a phone call to voter

By Andrew Powell

(Video screenshot)

A new video is going viral of Vice President Kamala Harris pretending to be on a call to a voter, before accidentally showing she was actually on her camera app.

This comes after Harris was also busted for staging a “door knock” with canvassers in Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a sports, politics and entertainment journalist and contributing writer for WND. Read more of Andrew Powell's articles here.


2024 ElectionPoliticsScandalsWND News Center

