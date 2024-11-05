A new video is going viral of Vice President Kamala Harris pretending to be on a call to a voter, before accidentally showing she was actually on her camera app.
This comes after Harris was also busted for staging a “door knock” with canvassers in Pennsylvania on Monday night.
WOW pic.twitter.com/mENlWxOpdI
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 5, 2024
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
‘Humiliating!’ WATCH deceptive Kamala get caught staging a visit to home of Pennsylvania voters