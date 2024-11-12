Jena Griswold is a far-left Democrat secretary of state in the far-left state of Colorado.

She schemed with all Democrats on the state Supreme Court to try to take now President-elect Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot, and was rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She played an integral role when Tina Peters, then a clerk in Mesa County, made a copy of the 2020 election results from her county and, in the course, exposed briefly an election systems password. She was sentenced to years in prison.

Now, in the aftermath of Griswold’s own exposure of dozens and dozens of election systems passwords online for the 2024 election, she’s being investigated by a coalition of prosecutors.

It is Westword that reported the office of the Denver district attorney is investigating, with help from the district attorney in El Paso County.

“Officials believe the leak originated in Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Denver-based office, but it involved current passwords for voting equipment in 34 Colorado counties, including El Paso,” the report said.

The confirmation was made public only days after several affidavits were submitted alleging that the incident violated Colorado law limiting access to voting systems.

“We will cooperate with [Denver’s] investigation and provide resources as needed,” said Kate Singh, of the El Paso office. “This office will review the investigation conducted by the Denver DA’s office to determine if further investigation should be conducted, and which office is best suited to complete any additional investigation.”

Westword noted that for four months, “hundreds” of those election system passwords were posted on Griswold’s state website.

“The Colorado Republican Party broke the news five days after Secretary Griswold says her office learned of the blunder, on October 24,” the report said.

There have been calls for her to resign, but she has refused. Libertarians had wanted a hand count of ballots in affected counties, but a judge refused.

State law calls for district attorneys to investigate when an affidavit is filed alleging a violation of the law, the report said.

Griswold has claimed to regret the error, which she blamed on an employee who was dismissed.

Her office said the blunder did not compromise the state’s election integrity because two passwords are needed to access each machine.