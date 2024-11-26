President-elect Donald Trump took to social media Monday to endorse Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for the congressional seat vacated by former Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Patronis, noting, “Jimmy Patronis has been a wonderful friend to me,” despite Patronis’s late endorsement in this year’s presidential race, which came after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis exited the primary. In the post, Trump encouraged Patronis to run.

“As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote. “Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!”

Patronis reacted to Trump’s endorsement and expressed his willingness to serve. “Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve,” Patronis wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve. https://t.co/5HcxBtJAmk — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) November 25, 2024

Gaetz confirmed he will not return to Congress for the 119th session after resigning. Gaetz, who was initially tapped by Trump as his attorney general, withdrew from consideration and announced his departure from Congress on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” pledging continued support for Trump.

With Patronis opting to run for Congress, the responsibility to appoint his successor as Chief Financial Officer until the 2026 elections falls to DeSantis, according to Politico. State Sen. Joe Gruters already announced his candidacy for the position.

Since his appointment in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott, Patronis has served as the state’s chief financial officer, Politico reported. Although not a resident of Gaetz’s district, he is a recognized figure across the region. State law permits candidates to run for district office without residency until they officially assume their roles.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].