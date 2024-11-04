President Donald Trump has been in the bull’s-eye of at least two assassination threats in just the past few months: One sniper hit him in the ear and then was shot dead by police while the other was arrested after being chased away from concealment at a golf course Trump was playing.

Now there’s a veiled threat to Trump’s life from Russia: specifically Vladimir Putin’s No. 2 at the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

A Boston Chronicle report notes that person is Dmitry Medvedev, Russian’s former president, who “indirectly” offered a threat to Trump when speaking about America’s presidential election this year.

The results of that vote, he said, will not change anything for Russia.

He said that’s because he believes both parties in America are “seeking Russia’s defeat in the war with Ukraine,” the report explained.

He dismissed Kamala Harris as “stupid and manipulated” and Trump as “predictable.”

Further, he said the war won’t end quickly, as Trump has promised.

“He won’t stop the war. Not in a day, not in three days, not in three months. And if he really tries, he could become the new JFK,” Medvedev threatened.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963, while riding in a presidential motorcade in Dallas.

The Sun said the comment was “chilling,” and RT Today had this observation, “The deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia has alluded that should the Republican be elected U.S. president and try to stop the Ukraine conflict, he could be assassinated.”

Trump several times has expressed his confidence that he would be able to bring a halt to the violence that erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine and took some of its territory in short order.

“Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also expressed skepticism regarding the Republican nominee’s ability to stop the conflict overnight, noting that no ‘magic wand’ exists with which he could do so,” the report said.

And it confirmed Medvedev, on a Telegram posting, wrote “that Moscow does not have high expectations regarding the outcome of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election. He argued that ‘for Russia, the election won’t change anything, as both candidates’ stances completely reflect the bipartisan consensus that our country has to be defeated,'” the report said.

Medvedev did warn that if Harris is elected, the nation’s leadership decisions would be made by “other officials and members of former President Barack Obama’s family.”

Medvedev also warned, the report said, the West is wrong to think “Putin wouldn’t turn to nuclear weapons if NATO sought to inflict a defeat on Russia in the Ukraine war.”

He said escalating more is “the road to hell. It’s really a road to World War Three.”