“Reagan,” the movie starring Dennis Quaid as the no-nonsense conservative president who guided America through some of its best years and was at the nation’s helm when the Soviet Union’s disintegration was triggered, already has pleased audiences in theaters from coast to coast.

Now, having reached some $30 million in box office receipts, it is coming to the world of digital downloads.

Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 98% score, obviously seeing something the “critics” who allowed it only 18% were unable to recognize.

It already has surpassed the presidential biopics for LBJ and Nixon.

Movie officials said, “Oliver Stone’s W. Moviegoers gave the film an ‘A’ CinemaScore” and they pointed out the gap between critics’ ideas and the audience was “the greatest gap between critics and fans in the history of Hollywood theatrical films.”

Dennis Quaid stars as the 40th U.S. president, delivering a compelling representation of the spirit of the American dream.

“From his small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood where he meets actress Jane Wyman (Mena Suvari) and Warner Brothers’ studio president Jack Warner (Kevin Dillon), Reagan’s incredible story culminates in obtaining the presidency with the support of his loving wife Nancy (Penelope Ann Miller),” its promoters explained.

Now the movie is arriving as a digital download, available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu and others.

The Christian Post noted that, “Few U.S. presidents have left as indelible a mark as Ronald Reagan, known for his charisma, leadership during the Cold War and deep connection with the American people.”

Quaid himself has confirmed that Reagan was his favorite president.

The instructions from famed martial arts champion, author and actor Chuck Norris are to run to see it.

He knew both Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan and said it’s true what Nancy said about her husband, “They broke the mold when they made Ronnie.”

Reagan was in 53 films as an actor before becoming governor of California, then president from 1981-1989.

He is considered one of the key factors behind the end of the Cold War and the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Chuck Norris explained, “I cannot say enough great accolades about this new movie, in which Dennis Quaid stars and gives an Oscar-worthy performance as the 40th president.”

The screenplay was written by Howard Klausner and is based on Paul Kengor’s insightful 2006 book, “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism.” (Kengor teaches political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.)

It follows Reagan from his childhood in Dixon, Illinois, to Hollywood and on to the White House.

Quaid has explained, “Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge. This is an important movie, one of my most interesting roles and I am really excited to work with the ShowBiz team to get this film opened in theaters this summer.”