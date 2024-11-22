President Ronald Reagan famously said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” North Carolinians agree.

North Carolina state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s recent newsletter included a message entitled, “You Have to See It To Believe It.” Krawiec stated, “I had seen all the videos and looked at many photos, but all of these visuals did not prepare me for what I saw last week on a trip to the storm-ravaged areas of western North Carolina. If I had not seen it with my own eyes, I could never have imagined the complete and utter devastation that this area of our state and the residents have suffered. … I can’t begin to describe the horrors that we witnessed.” She stated there were “mountain high” piles of trees, cars and splintered homes that must be cleared just to make a path through some areas.

Joe Gibbs and Penske Racing provided helicopters to carry legislators having to land in someone’s yard as the only cleared areas. Seeing an elderly woman sitting on the porch nearby, Krawiec went to the woman and thanked her for allowing them to land on her lawn. The resident shared that she had lost both her son and grandson in the storm caused by Hurricane Helene earlier this fall.

A local fireman used an ATV to chauffeur legislators through ravaged areas and “hollers” of Craig Town where 13 lives had been lost, 11 related to this young man. Both his parents were killed, and their home was washed away. One of his fellow firemen was killed trying to rescue his aunt and uncle. He succeeded in getting his aunt to another rescuer through the window, but when he went back to get his uncle, the entire home washed away, and both men died.

Survivors in the community shared many more heartbreaking stories.

Locals were praising the volunteers who had come from all over the country to aid in the recovery operations.

According to Krawiec, the one group that lacked praise was FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She stated, “There was not one single positive story about the government assistance that had been sent.” In fact, “FEMA” was considered “a nasty four-letter word to all these residents.” Krawiec stated, “Every person we spoke with had been denied the $750 that had been promised,” although there was one lady who had lost everything, her home, her car and all her belongings, who was approved to receive $300. Locals viewed the government as a hindrance rather than help, except for the military, which everyone praised.

Former Green Berets and Navy SEALs were leading emergency operations and had taken charge of the volunteer services at an operations center set up in a flooded Harley Davidson building. It was stated they sent out the call to their fellow veterans who showed up and went to work.

According to Krawiec, “residents were furious” that the Biden administration is sending billions to Ukraine but can’t take care of our own residents in crisis.

Noted Krawiec, “It will be years before this area can recover,” with many water and sewer systems completely washed away and complete towns “eliminated,” leaving many with fear these areas will never be rebuilt. This storm not only cost people their homes, but it cost them their land too, as it is washed away and no longer buildable. Generational businesses were destroyed.

Krawiec has asked us to “continue to pray for all our Helene victims. They have a long road ahead and it’s going to be a lot longer than I could ever imagine.”

A friend’s relatives in the North Carolina mountains claim that prior to the storm there were a lot of unusual patterns of aircraft activity over the area, leading people to believe the sky was being seeded. People discount the idea of chemtrails, but in March of 2024 Tennessee lawmakers sought to ban “geoengineerig and weather modification” over their state. By April of 2024 the bill was passed banning the release of airborne chemicals.

This friend’s relatives stated it rained over 24 inches “on top of the mountain,” and this was after the storm had come through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Was the storm seeded? Analysis of the soil for barium, strontium and aluminum might yield some answers.

Next, this friend’s relatives said FEMA was condemning undamaged houses, causing local militias to form in conjunction with the sheriff’s department to run off FEMA officials. FEMA’s website states they do not condemn property and that is done by “local jurisdiction.”

Yet afterward FEMA helicopters hovered with their rotor blade thrust over aid relief areas, scattering the temporary shelters and supplies, and even injuring some people.

Granted there might be a lot of confusion in an area in very desperate need of a tremendous amount of help – but then it was reported that in Florida FEMA officials were instructing hurricane relief workers to “discriminate against” and skip residents who lived in “a deep-red area” that supported Trump by 70%. By doing this, residents are not given the “opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance.” Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy.”

The FEMA official who instructed workers to skip homes was fired, but then claimed “senior leadership” at FEMA was “well aware” of the guidance given workers to avoid homes with Trump signs and that this guidance was not isolated to Florida, but was in place for North Carolina too.

So, from how far up the food chain was this “guidance” coming? Remember, Kamala Harris said, in disaster relief we must give “resources based upon equity.”

Why would FEMA want to condemn houses or pay people pittance for their property? Well, two mines in the N.C. mountains are the world’s only producer of high-purity quartz on Earth, needed for solar panels, A.I. and semiconductors. These same mountains have a lot of lithium needed for electric vehicles.

You don’t think Green New Deal proponents would want to take North Carolina land – do you?