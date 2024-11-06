As leftist media continue their meltdown in the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic victory in the 2024 election, members of “The View” on ABC are blasting conservative news outlets as they call for regulation of social media.

“It would help if we could regulate social media,” said co-host Sara Haines.

“Because one of the biggest offenders is D.C. and Congress have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations of social media.”

Ana Navarro noted: “You’re not going to get anything with Elon Musk in the administration.”

‘Regulate social media’: Watch gals of ‘The View’ melt down over Trump victory ‘One of the biggest offenders is D.C. and Congress have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations of social media’ #Trump2024 #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/YjrAsZksuZ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 6, 2024

Haines was responding to a comment from co-host Joy Behar, who opined: “And can we not let Fox News off the hook, please? And Newsmax and all the fake news that’s been going out there.”

“One of the things that we need to do – and it’s not to abolish the Department of Education. As a former teacher, believe me – he’s talking about doing that.

“I brought this up before. I’m gonna bring it up again. In Finland, kids in nursery school are learning to discern between fake news and real news. They should be teaching that in this country. Teach children tolerance. Teach them to think critically.”

Sunny Hostin lamented how Trump “is a complete aberration.”

“He is a politician that is twice impeached,” Hostin said.

“How is it that we have normalized someone who started, who tried to start an insurrection, who is an election denier, who is a convicted felon, who is twice impeached, who has filed for bankruptcy six times. He’s not a rich man.”

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

