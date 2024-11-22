Child sex abuse has run rampant under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

There’s the entire industry that involves trafficking minors into America across the Democrat regime’s open borders, and subjecting them to sex abuse.

Then there’s the abuse that is part and parcel of the transgender ideology, where LGBT activists and some doctors line up to recommend, and do, surgical body mutilations on kids.

Now one component of the fight is impacting Apple, one of the nation’s biggest companies, a company supported by the millions of smart phone and laptop customers it has.

It’s a fight over the corporate decision there to remove a software function that was designed to “identify child sex abuse material.”

It’s the Alliance Defending Freedom that is calling on the SEC, through a letter, to deny Apple’s attempt to exclude a shareholder resolution aimed at providing transparency into the decision to eliminate that option.

The software function was intended to identify child sex abuse materials – images – without actually having copies of those images downloaded.

The letter explains shareholders want Apple to explain its decision to discontinue its scanning system, “NeuraHash,” which Verge.com said lets the company “check for exact matches of known child-abuse imagery without possessing any of the images or gleaning any information about non-matching pictures.”

The ADF said the resolution was filed by the American Family Association and that organization has explained that “Apple’s ineffective efforts to prevent child sex abuse material on its platforms have resulted in the company landing on the National Center for Sexual Exploitation’s ‘Dirty Dozen’ list for the past two years.”

Apple, instead of allowing shareholders to vote, wants the SEC to censor the request from its proxy ballot.

ADF lawyers want it to remain.

The ADF noted Apple got a score of just 5%, out of 100%, ADF’s 2024 Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index.

“Major corporations like Apple shouldn’t be hiding from shareholders, especially when it comes to serious issues like guarding against child sex abuse material,” said ADF spokesman Jeremy Tedesco. “There is simply no excuse for Apple to avoid this important topic. Apple needs to rebuild trust with its shareholders and clients, but that can’t happen unless it answers basic questions about removing its own safeguard against child sex abuse material.”

Apple claimed it should be exempted from the question because of a rule that deals with companies and their “ordinary business operations.”

However, ADF said there are extraordinary concerns about “fiduciary and reputational risks” from Apple’s decision.

The organization said it also is concerned about Apple’s apparent contradiction between its statement that child sex abuse material is “a significant societal issue that needs to be addressed” with its attempt to evade shareholder transparency on the issue.

ADF’s Michael Ross said, the company ‘can’t have it both ways.”

“I’m confident that Apple agrees with its own shareholders about the importance of addressing and guarding against child sex abuse material. Unfortunately, Apple’s actions don’t seem to be lining up with their statements.”