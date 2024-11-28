If it seemed like a lot of the various “enforcement” actions by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration put a bull’s-eye on Christians, it was because they did.

A report from Fox News explains how an assessment by the American Principles Project showed that “nearly 70% of enforcement actions executed by” the Biden-Harris Education Department “targeted faith-based and career schools.”

Among those under attack were Christian colleges Grand Canyon University and Liberty University.

The APP explained it drew on data that found almost three in four of the Department of Education’s punishment schemes focused on that segment of all schools, even though “those schools represent less than 10 percent of students in the U.S.”

The project concluded, “While major assaults from agencies like the Department of Justice have taken most of the headlines, we should not ignore similarly corrupt efforts in other agencies as well,” explained Jon Schweppe, the APP policy director.

“As our report details, the Biden-Harris Department of Education has been engaged in a long-running scheme to punish Christian colleges that are ideologically opposed to the left’s agenda. The unfair targeting of these institutions has been egregious, and it needs to stop immediately.”

The Biden-Harris regime, of course, is scheduled to lose its main power in just a few weeks, and its remaining power will be the bureaucrats and policies it leaves behind, all subject to change by the income administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Both Grand Canyon and Liberty “faced record-level fines worth significantly more than ‘all penalties imposed over the past seven years combined,’ including fines imposed on Penn State ($2.4 million) and Michigan State ($4.5 million) relating to Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar’s sexual crimes,” the report said.

Grand Canyon currently is appealing a $37.7 million fine levied by the Department of Education on claims about its documentation of costs.

And Miguel Cardona, a Biden-Harris regime education secretary, “vowed to shut down GCU during a House Appropriations Committee hearing about for-profit colleges. The Biden administration official claimed that ‘predatory schools’ are ‘preying on first generation students,'” the report said.

The report documented that at least a dozen Christian colleges have been abused with “excessive penalties” or by being “banned from receiving federal student aid.”

“The average fine against a Christian school for a Clery Act violation was $815,000, compared to $228,571 against public and private institutions,” the report said.

Fox explained just one of the attacks, and how the Biden-Harris administration lost that fight:

The report comes after GCU recently scored a legal win over the ED regarding the Christian institution’s non-profit status. ED denied GCU’s nonprofit recognition after it was approved by the Arizona Board for Private Postsecondary Education, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the State of Arizona, and the Higher Learning Commission. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the ED unlawfully applied an incorrect standard to determine the university’s nonprofit status.

A federal official claimed to Fox that a school’s religious status doesn’t make a difference in the department’s enforcement actions.