Report: Israel preparing Lebanon ceasefire as ‘gift to Trump’

Jerusalem is rushing to advance a ceasefire plan in Lebanon as a welcome gift” to President-elect Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. This would hand the Republican an early diplomatic victory upon his return to the White House.

Israel Police investigate PM Netanyahu’s chief of staff over falsifying official protocols

Tzachi Braverman, chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was summoned to the police special crimes unit on Thursday for questioning under caution. He is suspected of involvement in security-related cases tied to the prime minister’s office, which include efforts to alter the minutes of a confidential meeting at the start of the war.

Six Golani soldiers killed in southern Lebanon fighting, bringing war death toll to 793

Wednesday was a particularly tough day for the IDF in southern Lebanon, after it announced the death of six soldiers from the Golani brigade. All of the soldiers were 22 years old or younger.

Biden and Trump discuss hostage situation at White House meeting

According to the White House, President Biden and President-Elect Trump discussed attempts to reach a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, during their Oval Office meeting Wednesday; with Biden Officials having signaled to the Trump Transition Team they are prepared to work alongside them over the next two months, to free the hostages.

Belgian police foil ‘Jew hunt’ copycat attack

Six suspects were planning a copycat “Jew hunt” in Antwerp after last week’s attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, police said.

There were calls on social media for a “jodenjacht,” or “Jew hunt,” using the same language as the attackers who coordinated violence in the Dutch capital using messaging apps.

Nuclear watchdog head meets with Iranian officials in Tehran

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi was set to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday – the first time he would be in the country since May – for talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran, Russia link banking systems to bypass Western sanctions

Iranian bank cards can now be used in Russia, state television reports, as the two countries link their banking systems in the latest bid to counteract sanctions.



Iranian banks have been excluded since 2018 from the SWIFT international financial messaging service, which governs the vast majority of transactions worldwide. The move is part of a raft of sanctions that were re-imposed on Iran after the United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Antisemitic riots in Paris ahead of France-Israel international soccer match

With less than 24 hours to go before an international soccer match in Paris between host nation France and visitors Israel, a demonstration of pro-Arab activists got badly out of control and descended into a riot, following clashes between police and protesters. Despite a massive French police presence in the country’s capital, Israel’s National Security HQ advised Israeli fans to not attend the game.

Turkey said to cut off all ties with Israel; Erdogan renews calls for Muslim/Arab countries to boycott Jewish state

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated a claim on his return from visiting Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan that his country has cut off ties with Israel, despite some evidence to the contrary. He reiterated his condemnation of the so-called “genocide” in Gaza and Lebanon.

Will Hezbollah pivot to hit softer Jewish/Israeli targets in South America?

Jewish communities and law enforcement in Latin America should be on high alert, after Israel killed Hezbollah’s senior command and destroyed large numbers of its weapons near the border, experts warned.

There is “an incentive for [Hezbollah] now to try to hit soft targets abroad in response to what is happening to them in Lebanon,” Emanuele Ottolenghi, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said.