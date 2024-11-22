The 2024 presidential election clearly was more than a political choice.

After all, only the most spiritually ignorant voters could fail to see that the one agenda, the leftist choice, focused on child-mutilating sex change surgeries and unborn-destroying abortion as key points.

The other focused on dedication to patriotism, the nation’s economy, and, yes, even faith.

There was a clear – landslide – winner in President-elect Donald Trump’s victories in both the Electoral College and the popular vote, and now a report suggests that Christians made up a large part of that margin.

In fact, Catholic voters and Christians “with a biblical worldview” both outperformed their 2020 turnout by three points, according to a report in the Washington Stand.

It cited the results from George Barna, a senior research fellow for the Center for Biblical Worldview at Family Research Council and director of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.

His bottom line? Christian voters “made the difference in the race.”

“Trump was a heavy favorite among most of the three dozen Christian segments studied by the Cultural Research Center survey. The former president received a landslide 56% to 43% margin of victory among all self-identified Christians,” Barna said, ”

“Among the approximately 75 million votes Trump garnered in the election, more than three-quarters of them — 78% — came from the Christian community.”

The Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris, the report said, “scored low among almost all Christian denominations and demographics, with the exception of ‘mainline and traditionally black Protestant congregations.'”

The report explained, “The majority of Christian voters also identified their religious beliefs, the differing party platforms, and the insight of their family as the biggest impacts on their choice of candidates.”

Barna noted 30% of Trump voters identified their religious faith as a major influence on their choice of candidates, while only 14% of Harris voters said the same.

Joseph Backholm, senior fellow for Biblical Worldview at FRC, told the Washington Stand, “Religion gives people a worldview which, among other things, gives people a way to understand what’s wrong with the world and what the solution is. Elections are one way people indicate their understanding of what’s wrong and what we need to do to fix it.”

He said Barna’s results are “evidence that Christians think about these questions differently than people of other faiths or no religion at all, which really shouldn’t be surprising. If anything, it might be surprising that Christians aren’t more different, but elections never offer perfect choices, and this election was more complicated than others.”

Adam Rasmussen, on “Washington Watch,” explained, “What we saw is that 72% of those who came out to vote were Christians, and they have values. And we saw that — probably because of the platform of the Republicans and Donald Trump — Christians gave a 17 million vote advantage or cushion to Donald Trump, and because the margin between the two of them was less than that, it was insurmountable.”

Inflation and immigration also were of significant concern to that voting bloc, the report said.

And, the polling officials said, pastors and church leaders need to encourage their congregations to vote in accord with Christian principles, because, “we need to be more engaged.”