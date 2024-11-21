(JUST THE NEWS) – Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., introduced a measure that would abolish the Department of Education, amid President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to send education back to the states. The legislation is titled “Returning Education to Our States Act,” according to Fox News.

“The federal Department of Education has never educated a single student, and it’s long past time to end this bureaucratic Department that causes more harm than good,” Rounds told the outlet. “We all know local control is best when it comes to education.”

He added that local school boards and local education departments “know best” for educating students in their area.