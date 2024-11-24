Kash Patel, the former Department of Defense chief of staff who is reportedly on President-elect Donald Trump’s short list to be the next director of the FBI, is now sounding the alarm about the current time period before Trump is inaugurated, leaving Joe Biden and the Deep State in charge.

“Right now is, I think in my opinion, the most dangerous time, the sort of lame duck period where the president is not acting in the capability that needs to defend this nation,” Patel told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

“And what we need to do is have our leaders of the agencies and departments that were confirmed by the Senate show up and do their job and tell the Senate and the House of Representatives these are our failures, these are our weaknesses, we need help, we need you to respond the in this time of need. And those guys not showing up to the Hill and just deflecting their responsibility shows us how much more danger we’re in,” he continued.

“We know what President Trump’s gonna do, but he’s 54 days away from taking the oath of office. Right now, we need the United States of America to remind those agencies and department leaders that they work for us, and the mandate that President Trump was given was to protect our borders, to make sure CCP fentanyl doesn’t kill our children, to the end the forever wars, to return our hostages, and make sure American global diplomacy is in great hands when President Trump is sent to the to Oval Office on January 20th. And we must respect the will and power of Congress, I cannot stress that enough.

“The constitutional oversight responsibilities of the United States House of Representatives and the Senate has been lost by the leaders of the Deep State in Washington, D.C., and I think President Trump is going to restore that with his selections and his nominees.”

Kash Patel: ‘Right now is the most dangerous time’ ‘This sort of lame duck period where the president is not acting in the capability that needs to defend this nation’#TrumpTransition @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/kIh9EIAvwT — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 24, 2024

Bartiromo noted, “Unfortunately, the public has also lost trust in a number of these agencies.”

She then asked Patel how he believes Americans “will regain trust in our most important law-enforcement agencies?”

“One thing: exposure of corruption,” Patel replied. “Put out the documents, put out the evidence. We only have gotten half way down the Russiagate hole. The people need to know their FBI is restored by knowing full well what they did to unlawfully surveil them.

“The people need to know there’s been a deweaponization, a defanging of the Department of Justice and their houses of worship will no longer be raided, but they need to be shown the documents that said this was the reasoning they weaponized justice.

Kash Patel: How Americans will regain trust in our most important law-enforcement agencies ‘Put out the documents, put out the evidence. The people need to know their FBI is restored by knowing full well what they did to unlawfully surveil them’ pic.twitter.com/RSx4mY25Wj — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 24, 2024

“And that, in my opinion, is how Congress can most importantly secure the trust or resecure the trust of these agencies and departments. President Trump is taking a huge first step with his monumental victory.

“Now it’s up to Congress and the Senate to work with his leaders at DOJ and FBI to put out those documents, and I think DOGE goes a long way in that. But we’re going to need Cabinet secretaries who say we don’t fear the corruption that preceded us. It will make us powerful if we expose it to the American public.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews