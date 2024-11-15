(FOX NEWS) – Riley Gaines didn’t let Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) off the hook for not using the right pronouns anymore.

The congresswoman was the subject of trending conversation on social media on Thursday when X users discovered that she no longer includes her pronouns “she/her” in her bio.

Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor, got in on the mockery of Ocasio-Cortez on X with multiple posts. “They’ll pretend they never embraced (or even celebrated) the insanity. Don’t forget who the compliant, virtue-signaling sheep were,” Gaines wrote in response to a post that claimed Ocasio-Cortez took the pronouns out of her bio before May this year.