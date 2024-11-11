Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin urges unhinged leftists to get a grip

By Bob Unruh

John Hinckley (Video screenshot)
John Hinckley

A new report at RedState is warning that leftists and others suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome across America have descended so far into the abyss that even John Hinckley, who once tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, is telling them to get a grip.

Hinckley already had commented weeks ago:

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Explained the RedState report, “How far gone do you have to be to try and enlist a former attempted assassin to take out the new President-elect — and he’s telling you to get a grip? Hinckley’s comments indicate enough of an onslaught of requests that it needed to be mentioned.”

It’s fact that Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and many other Democrats and their leaders repeatedly have called President-elect Donald Trump “Hitler” over recent months and years. The leftist media has joined in the campaign.

The report noted, “And it’s incredibly troublesome considering Democrat rhetoric over the past several months has already led to two attempts on Trump’s life — one of which came within a centimeter of killing him and plunging the nation into irreparable chaos.”

An NBC affiliate explained Hinckley went to social media to try to end the leftist agenda.

One commenter, whose goals clearly raised the question about whether the Secret Service should be tracking down these people and arresting them, said, “Just one last job, John.”

Hinckley was taken into custody for the 1981 assassination attempt, apparently in a deluded scheme to impress actress Jodie Foster.

He spent more than three decades in custody, in therapy, and was released in 2022 to pursue a career in music.

Commenters approached him with, “You know what Jodie Foster would think is REALLY impressive?” and another added, “Oh I’m sorry, it’s just I didn’t think you were a QUITTER is all…. Jodie Foster will not be impressed.”

RedState explained, “While most would be hoping for a post-election de-escalation of the violent rhetoric, Hinckley at least, seems to be indicating the crazies are still lurking out there. With Democrats relentlessly bashing Trump as a dictator representing the end of democracy and equating him to Hitler, who killed millions upon millions, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that somebody might want to stop him from taking office in January.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


Crime and PunishmentPoliticsU.S.WND News Center

Leave a Comment