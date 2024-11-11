A new report at RedState is warning that leftists and others suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome across America have descended so far into the abyss that even John Hinckley, who once tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, is telling them to get a grip.

John Hinckley Jr., who attempted the assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, responded to messages on social media calling for him to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump. https://t.co/u0UUJrl9F2 pic.twitter.com/GU4AmDUypJ — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) November 10, 2024

I’m a man of peace now! Please stop with all the negative comments! — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) November 8, 2024

Hinckley already had commented weeks ago:

Violence is not the way to go. Give peace a chance. — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) July 17, 2024

Explained the RedState report, “How far gone do you have to be to try and enlist a former attempted assassin to take out the new President-elect — and he’s telling you to get a grip? Hinckley’s comments indicate enough of an onslaught of requests that it needed to be mentioned.”

It’s fact that Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and many other Democrats and their leaders repeatedly have called President-elect Donald Trump “Hitler” over recent months and years. The leftist media has joined in the campaign.

The report noted, “And it’s incredibly troublesome considering Democrat rhetoric over the past several months has already led to two attempts on Trump’s life — one of which came within a centimeter of killing him and plunging the nation into irreparable chaos.”

An NBC affiliate explained Hinckley went to social media to try to end the leftist agenda.

One commenter, whose goals clearly raised the question about whether the Secret Service should be tracking down these people and arresting them, said, “Just one last job, John.”

Hinckley was taken into custody for the 1981 assassination attempt, apparently in a deluded scheme to impress actress Jodie Foster.

He spent more than three decades in custody, in therapy, and was released to 2022 to pursue a career in music.

Commenters approached him with, “You know what Jodie Foster would think is REALLY impressive?” and another added, “Oh I’m sorry, it’s just I didn’t think you were a QUITTER is all…. Jodie Foster will not be impressed.”

Oh I’m sorry, it’s just I didn’t think you were a QUITTER is all…. Jodie Foster will not be impressed https://t.co/8NVTg1mli8 — Max (@mfrosbot) November 8, 2024

RedState explained, “While most would be hoping for a post-election de-escalation of the violent rhetoric, Hinckley at least, seems to be indicating the crazies are still lurking out there. With Democrats relentlessly bashing Trump as a dictator representing the end of democracy and equating him to Hitler, who killed millions upon millions, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that somebody might want to stop him from taking office in January.