Democrats thought they were pushing the first woman president in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.

She failed, becoming a two-time loser in the race for the White House as she had lost eight years earlier to Barack Obama in the primary.

Then this year the Democrats, the elites of the party anyway, hand-picked Kamala Harris to replacing an aging and mentally diminishing Joe Biden.

She, too, failed, in grand style, giving up a landslide victory in the Electoral College as well as in the popular vote to President-elect Donald Trump.

Now there’s talk floating around social media that the next Democrat woman candidate could be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It isn’t the first time such talk has arisen.

It was reported back in 2020 that her name was on a short list for a nomination – at some point.

She pledged herself, then, to the “mission.”

“I think what’s really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now. And I want to like level with all of you: I’m not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission,” she said.

Now it is the Liberty Daily that cited Cortez-for-president speculation on social media.

In fact, a report in the Hill “named her as being seriously considered by Democrat strategists,” the report said.

“The left-leaning publication is reporting that not only is AOC a possible candidate, but that she’s becoming a moderate,” the report said.

In fact, the Hill said, “When Democrats talk about the future of the party, the 35-year-old New York congresswoman’s name always bubbles to the top. Democrats have long been impressed with Ocasio-Cortez’s ability to ‘cut through the BS and tell it like it is,’ the second Democratic strategist said. ‘She’s somebody who can cut through the noise and doesn’t talk like Washington.’ Democrats say Ocasio-Cortez would be a magnet for young voters…”

Cortez, a former bartender, could benefit from being younger, the report noted, as the Republican base “is getting older.”

However, she has established a reputation as an extremist, in many ways.

She once claimed billionaires should not exist.

And she’s accused Christians of “weaponizing” the Bible to support “bigotry.”

At a House committee hearing she charged that Christians who justified slavery in the 19th century did the same.

“It’s very difficult to sit here and listen to arguments in the long history of this country of using Scripture and weaponizing and using Scripture to justify bigotry,” she said. “White supremacists have done it. Those who justify slavery have done it. Those who fought against integration did it.”

Then she ramped up her attacks on Christians.

“”I am tired of communities of faith being weaponized and being mischaracterized because the only time religious freedom is invoked is in the name of bigotry and discrimination,” she said.

“My faith commands me to treat [committee panelist] Mr. Minton as holy because he is sacred, because his life is sacred,” she said. “There is nothing holy about rejecting medical care for people, no matter who they are, on the grounds of what their identity is. There is nothing holy about turning someone away from a hospital. There is nothing holy about rejecting a child from a family. There is nothing holy about writing discrimination into the law.”

Those comments came at a time when LGBT activists were trying to use nondiscrimination laws to force Christians to violate their faith. Essentially they demanded not just tolerance, but enthusiastic support for their lifestyle choices from Christians, such as a Christian photographer, web designer and baker, even though those choices violated the Christian faith of those involved.