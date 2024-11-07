(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Shelley Luther, who gained national prominence for defying COVID-19 lockdown measures by reopening her salon in North Dallas, has achieved a resounding victory in Texas House District 62. Luther captured over 75% of the vote, decisively defeating Democrat Tiffany Drake.

She initially made headlines in 2020 when she was incarcerated for seven days due to civil and criminal contempt of court charges. Her electoral win marks a significant transition from Dallas salon owner to Texas House representative.

Luther faced significant penalties during the lockdown, being fined $1,000 for each day her business, Salon à la Mode, remained open against court orders.