(JERUSALEM POST) – Scientists have recently unlocked the secrets of the world’s oldest map, a 3,000-year-old clay tablet known as the Imago Mundi, which is believed to show the location of Noah’s Ark. The ancient Babylonian artifact, etched with cuneiform—a script using wedge-shaped symbols—has puzzled archaeologists for centuries. Discovered in what is now Iraq in 1882, the tablet is housed at the British Museum, where it has become one of its famous collections.

The Imago Mundi depicts a circular world map, illustrating early Babylonian ideas about the world’s creation. The map is thought to show the entire known world at the time, with Mesopotamia at the bottom center. Mesopotamia is enclosed by a circle representing a “bitter river” that was believed to surround the entire world, marking the borders of the known world at that time.

On the reverse side of the artifact, passages reportedly provide a guide describing what a traveler would encounter on their journey, including a path to “Urartu” and specific instructions on how to get there. One passage says: “To the fourth, to which you must travel seven leagues.” Another passage reportedly instructs those on the journey to go through “seven leagues to see something that is thick as a parsiktu-vessel.”