Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election in a landslide, with President-elect Donald Trump getting 312 Electoral College votes to her 226.

He even won the popular vote – by many millions.

But in the aftermath of the disaster for Democrats, analysts are suggesting one factor played a role in the counts where she performed: Voter ID requirements.

The trend attracted the attention of Elon Musk:

Must be a coincidence pic.twitter.com/npsMqqatx0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2024

It was a Daily Caller report that explained Harris won 19 states, and 18 of those “don’t require voters to show photo identification to vote.”

The details are from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Trump also won two states that lack such requirements.

The report said 36 states require “some form” of ID to cast a ballot. Of those 36, 12 do not require photo ID.

It’s an issue because of the fact the noncitizens have been documented to have voted in American elections, a crime.

But with automatic voter registration programs in many locations, and the fact that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration opened the southern border to millions and millions of illegal aliens, including criminals and terrorists, the dispute is becoming more and more critical to America.

The report explained 12 of the 19 states Harris won, California, Oregon, New Mexico, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Hawaii and Maryland – have no ID requirements.

Five other states she won request ID, but a photo ID is not required: Colorado, Washington, Delaware, Connecticut and Virginia.

The report said in three of those states, Delaware, Connecticut and Virginia, voters without ID may sign an affidavit and cast a ballot.

New Hampshire, which voted for Harris, has a plan allowing voters to cast a ballot, but they must sign an affidavit and then return it.

In Rhode Island, no-ID voters can cast provisional ballots and their signature then must be matched.

Nevada and Pennsylvania are the only no-ID states that Harris lost.