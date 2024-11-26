Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, not known at any point in their White House tenure for a strength in international policy, are taking actions during their closing days that have described by legacy media reporters as “strengthening” Ukraine’s position in its war with Russia.

Sending more munitions and money is part of that. Another is to authorize Ukraine to use America tech to launch missiles deep into Russia, a move that already has made the region more unstable as Russian President Vladimir Putin promptly changed his country’s nuclear policy – to make a missile launch of catastrophic proportions more likely.

Now there are reports that there could be even more inflammatory steps taken, just before President-elect Donald Trump, who rhetorically has promised to end the conflict on day one, takes office.

It’s that “Western” leaders are considering delivering nuclear weapons to Ukraine, or even sending Western troops.

It is a report from Bloomberg that describes how Biden is rushing to “bolster” Ukraine before leaving office.

The report said the likelihood is that Trump will work immediately for a “negotiated settlement.”

That’s resulted in Biden allowing Ukraine “to hit military targets deeper inside Russia, a move that was immediately seen by Moscow and the Trump camp as a needless escalation.”

Biden also approved sending anti-personnel land mines, canceled $5 billion in Ukraine debt and sanctioned another Russia industry.

The report explained, “Those steps, among others still under consideration, are part of Biden’s plan to do as much as possible to reinforce Ukraine before Trump takes office, according to a person familiar with the U.S. stance, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.”

The source reported Biden’s plan is to help Ukraine by showing it can retaliate against Russia.

Putin’s reaction? “He approved a new nuclear doctrine that lowered the threshold for launching tactical atomic weapons, then fired a new hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine capable of carrying such warheads,” the report said.

An official with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center speculated some moves could help Trump, by placing Ukraine “in a stronger position” for negotiations.

But Trump cabinet picks already have questioned the tens of billions of dollars given to, or pledged to, Ukraine.

It was the New York Times that cited “several officials” who reportedly have “even suggested that Mr. Biden could return nuclear weapons to Ukraine that were taken from it after the fall of the Soviet Union.:”

The report noted, “That would be an instant and enormous deterrent. But such a step would be complicated and have serious implications.”

Already escalating the furor is that Biden authorized use of ATACMS, Army Tactical Missile Systems, for Ukraine which already has struck an ammunition depot in southwestern Russia.

Further, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed the Biden administration had approved supplying Ukraine with American anti-personnel mines.

Yet another shift has the Pentagon lifting a ban on U.S. military contractors deploying to Ukraine to help the country’s military maintain and repair U.S.-provided weapons systems.

A separate report in the Express revealed, “Britain and France are in talks to send troops to Ukraine to deter Vladimir Putin, it has emerged. London and Paris want to create a ‘core of allies in Europe’ as fears intensify that President-elect Donald Trump could withdraw military support for Ukraine.”

The report explained it was a “British military source” who informed Le Monde, “Discussions are underway between the UK and France regarding defense cooperation, particularly with the aim of creating a core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and broader European security.”

At AmericaFirstReport was the warning, “Anyone that thinks that it is going to be easy to end the war in Ukraine is just being delusional. The Russians do not want to end the war right now because they are winning and they don’t want to stop until they have achieved their goals. The Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv does not want to end the war right now because it is their golden goose. Giant mountains of money have been flowing into the country, but once the war ends the endless flow of cash will stop. Politicians all over western Europe don’t want the war to end either, because they have become absolutely obsessed with defeating Russia. In fact, the UK and France are so determined to keep the war going that they are actually talking about sending troops to Ukraine…”

The report warned, “Our allies in Europe are making it very clear that they plan to continue with the war no matter what Donald Trump decides to do once he is inaugurated. NATO’s top military official is warning that Europeans may have to make sacrifices in order to support Ukraine if Trump reduces the level of U.S. funding for the war…”

And, it continued, “Europeans must be ready to sacrifice some ‘luxuries’ to pay to support Ukraine and to prevent a ‘wartime scenario’ coming to the nations of the continent if they are insufficiently prepared, NATO’s most senior military officer said in a speech namechecking both Russia and China as threats.”

The report noted Russians probably believe they are in an existential struggle, and if they feel “they have been backed into a corner with no other options, they will use nuclear weapons.”

And, the report said, “alarmingly,” the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency recently updated its advice that aims to shield Americans from the horrors of a nuclear explosion.

Tucker Carlson, on Real Clear Politics, much much more blunt, speculating about Biden, “a lame-duck president,” trying to leave Trump with “World War III on the way out.”

“A lame-duck president trying to start a war with the world’s largest nuclear power, Russia. What do you make of that?”

Former OMB directort Russ Vought said, “It’s incredibly insidious, and then add to the fact that he can’t put two sentences together and he is largely not in control of his own government. You have almost an unelected president with individuals behind the scenes doing this. It doesn’t surprise me, though. I mean, these are the same people that have weaponized the Department of Justice and the lawfare.

Russ Vought ran OMB under Trump the first time, and hopefully will again. Here’s what he learned about how the deep state actually works. (0:00) What is the Office of Management and Budget?

(7:57) How Our Intel Agencies Overrule the President

(29:21) What Will the Congressional… pic.twitter.com/vl9au8UwU7 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 18, 2024