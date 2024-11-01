On the heels of confirmation from a Michigan state official that there are problems with Dominion voting machines being used in the 2024 election, a sheriff’s office in that state has confirmed it has provided information regarding various issues to state investigators in Texas.

An investigation into the company that created the Dominion voting machines, which have been the subject of claims of malfunctioning in both the 2020 and 2024 elections, has been confirmed by a statement by the Michigan sheriff.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Barry County Sheriff’s Office reveals Texas AG Ken Paxton has an OPEN INVESTIGATION into Dominion Voting systems.. DEVELOPING.. “The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has an ongoing investigation into election related crimes since December 2020.” “The Barry… pic.twitter.com/JKfA5BSvCT — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 31, 2024

The statement is from the Barry County sheriff’s office in Hastings, Michigan, and explains it has an “ongoing investigation into election related crimes” and that it has been going on since 2020.

The office confirms it has “made referrals for criminal investigation to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.”

That office, the statement confirms, “has opened a criminal investigation related to Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software, Hart InterCivic, and SolarWinds…”

No other information was released regarding the investigative work being done by either office.

There were a multitude of claims during 2020 about Dominion machines being faulty, and the company was so concerned about its reputation that it sued multiple commenters, eventually settling with Fox for hundreds of millions of dollars.

A report at National Pulse confirms now that, “Dominion voting machines are already stirring controversy in the 2024 election amid ongoing early voting. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has confirmed that some terminals are experiencing issues nationwide with split-ticket ballots.”

WND reported that Dominion returned to the election-related news cycle this week when Benson, a leftist, confirmed that the Dominion machines are faulty, and it’s “a nationwide issue.”

NEW: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there is a “NATIONWIDE ISSUE with Dominion Voter Access Terminals,” preventing voters from making certain selections. Of course there is According to her office, this “programming issue” CANNOT be fixed, and voters are… pic.twitter.com/O6HPChDMbK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 30, 2024

Benson confirmed, “This is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in uh in the counties that use them. The voter access terminals, of course not all all the machines just the ones that are accessible, have an issue with the uh straight party voting and a programming issue that’s affected the machines nationwide.”

She added, “And I think all of us that used Dominion machines were um were unhappy to learn about this uh during the uh the testing period and um as early voting began. So we’re working with Dominion to seek accountability uh on that front uh. And also are working with our clerks to ensure voters are aware of this uh programming issue that will require them to ensure they are uh voting every section on the ballot.”

A report from Newsweek said the “warning” from Michigan was that it will make casting a ballot harder.

“Voters with disabilities and others in the battleground state can use Dominion Voter Assist Terminals (VATs) to help them mark their ballots,” the report said. But, “People using the machines will have to carefully follow instructions to verify their ballot selections or they will receive an error message, the department said in a press release.”

It happens if a voter selects the “straight party” option at the beginning, and then casts various voters later.

The Michigan government said, “Although the issue will not stop people from voting or making their preferred selections, and it will not change anyone’s votes, it will make the process more inconvenient for some voters using the VATs.”

The report explained voters using VAT machines “will have to select either the ‘straight party’ option if they wish to vote straight ticket or vote for each race on the partisan selection of the ballot if they wish to split their ticket.”

Michigan officials said it was not possible to fix the blunder.

Dominion Voting Systems said in a statement the Michigan government “confirmed there is no issue preventing any voters from voting or making their preferred selections and casting their paper ballot.”

State officials later claimed that the issue affected only some voting machines in their state.

Elon Musk, on social media, had a basic question: “What’s going on @dominionvoting?”

Comments on social media included, “Paper ballots would have no issue,” and “What are they doing?”

Also, “It is disastrously easy to manipulate a single line of code and produce different results. Are they trying to provoke a civil war?”

Suspiciously, there already has been evidence of vote fraud in Pennsylvania and Colorado, in additional to the suggestion of that problem in Michigan.

And Colorado Democrats had posted voting machine passwords posted online, apparently for weeks, before Republicans called out the security breach. Interestingly, former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk Tina Peters had been sentenced to jail for allegedly misusing one password.

“Use paper ballots and hand count them instead. There. Problem solved” said one person.

Benson’s graduate work was focused on white supremacy and neo-Nazism and she once worked with the extremist Southern Poverty Law Center, which routinely labels pro-family and pro-life organizations “hate” organizations, and even applies that label to Christian groups that do not support the ideology of transgenderism.

In Michigan, she pushed for election-day registration and unrestricted absentee ballots.