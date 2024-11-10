With North Korean troops poised to join Russia in its war against Ukraine, the threat could compel the U.S. into military action against North Korea, say some U.S. leaders. But would that be a wise, or even a sane, move?

According to a Daily Mail report, thousands of North Korean troops could enter the war between Russia and Ukraine in the days ahead. As many as 10,000 North Korean troops are currently training in Russia. Will the U.S. get involved? Despite the landslide election of Donald Trump as America’s 47th president, who has promised to extricate America from foreign wars as much as possible, Joe Biden is still the commander in chief of America’s armed forces for the next two and a half months. And he has proven more than willing to involve the U.S. in foreign conflicts, particularly Ukraine.

WorldNetDaily spoke to Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Darin Gaub, a former UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and co-founder of Restore Liberty. According to Gaub, should Donald Trump regain the presidency, “Trump would respond by reinforcing his statement that this war should never have started, that it needs to end, and that he will make sure it ends within days of his taking office.” For Gaub, “the war continues with no end in sight, and people are dying for no reason.”

What does Congress think? For Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the current predicament warrants that America must “seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops.”

This is nothing short of preposterous, Gaub argues. “For a congressman to weigh in like this,” he told WND, “it continues to prove to me that the experts in geopolitics and global strategy in military are not our politicians.”

“Just because you’re the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence doesn’t mean you have any real idea of how to respond to this,” Gaub argued. “The people who voted for Turner should be flooding his office after a statement like this, questioning his comment.”

“I’m not sure what gives him the right to tell people on a mass scale that the U.S. should get involved in taking military action against North Korean troops that might invade Ukraine,” Gaub said. Consider the U.S. involvement thus far, he said: “The entire Ukraine action is a testimony to America’s lack of the ability to define a strategy with an end state that the American people can get behind and understand.”

Gaub added: “Since we haven’t been able to do that for over two and a half years now in Ukraine, why would the American people suddenly expect we can now do that? With the thought of adding another adversary nation like North Korea to the mix,” he said, “[Rep. Turner] would struggle to convince me that there’s a strategic value to expanding America’s role in this conflict.”

What’s more, he continued, “That role sure sounds a lot like some sort of boots-on-the-ground moment, and that’s just simply something the U.S. doesn’t need to be involved in.” Of equal concern to Gaub is the amount of funding and resources sent to Ukraine when “there’s a complete lack of accountability, lack of strategy, and the lack of defined purpose.”

For Gaub, “Every artillery shell signed off by Gov. Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania that goes to Ukraine is an artillery shell that’s not in the hands of an American combat soldier training or otherwise.” He lamented, “We’re hurting our own readiness by shipping our readiness to foreign nations.”

“America may be a good ally to some nations around the world,” Gaub concluded, “but the closer we bring ourselves to not being able to fight and win our own conflicts when we have to, we’re really not helping anybody.”