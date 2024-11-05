Already, President Donald Trump has been targeted in two cases of attempted assassination.

In the first, the sniper nicked Trump’s ear, and then was shot dead by authorities. In the second, a suspect was arrested after fleeing from a hideout at a golf course on which Trump was playing.

The violence likely is at least partly the result of Democrats advocating for violence against him.

After all, for years already they’ve labeled him a “Hitler” and a “dictator” and the natural human response to those caricatures is to try to eliminate them, even outside the norms of civilization, because an actual “Hitler” would be so bad.

Now that same threat apparently has carried over to Trump supporters.

A report at the Gateway Pundit revealed the FBI has arrested a man from Ann Arbor, Michigan, for allegedly posting plans to carry out a shooting on Trump’s Christian supporters.

The suspect was identified as Isaac Sissel, 25, who controlled social media sites where threats were posted.

“After his arrest, the man said Trump was a threat that ‘should be eliminated’ and that ‘everything would be better if Trump were dead,'” the report said.

Officials in the U.S. attorney’s office revealed the FBI National Threat Operations Center got a submission stating, “I shall carry out an attack against conservative christan, (sic) filth in the event trump wins the election. I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there’s not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack.”

Authorities tracked down the suispect through phone records and an IP address in the case.

MLive reported that Sissel was contacted at a hotel in Canton, and said Trump was a threat and leftist groups were not violent enough.

“Sissel said that he wouldn’t kill Trump, but if he knew someone was going to assassinate Trump that it was his (Sissel’s) duty to not intervene,” the complaint said. “Sissel said that he hated conservative Christians, who he enjoyed threatening.”