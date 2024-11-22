As Donald Trump’s pick for health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has allowed many high-powered profiteers to put a target on his back. His plans to clean up the agencies overseen by HHS are certainly at odds with the Deep State’s plans. As such, he is exhibiting tremendous courage by putting himself in this dangerous position, considering his family’s history of assassination.

After all, the HHS secretary appoints the director of health agencies, like the FDA, the CDC, etc. This is not a token position; it is an extremely influential one.

The Deep State continues to attempt to deep-six evidence of the overreach, corruption and criminality that has become insidious in these organizations. RFK Jr. represents someone who will bring all of it to light. The fact state-run media, state-run pundits and federal bureaucrats are bristling at this nomination is a good sign. Big Pharma is said to be the biggest lobby in Washington, D.C. Both sides of the aisle have been bought off and misinformed.

Various groups spent a record $4.2 billion in 2023 on lobbying federal lawmakers. According to OpenSecrets, the pharmaceutical and health products sector spent the most at both the federal and state levels, trying to influence elected officials.

What about RFK’s stance on abortion?

Kennedy’s position on abortion is not confirmed. He has indicated he favors abortion bans, and he doesn’t favor abortion bans. He is going to Washington to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), not to support killing human beings in the womb.

I suspect that he is personally against abortion. He is Catholic and acknowledges the human baby in the womb is susceptible to many of the health risks currently facing babies born today. Political messages have been confusing because he is not for abortion but was seeking financial support from Democrat donors.

Open-minded

RFK Jr. has been surrounded by “choice” his whole life and has heard little sentiment from pro-life advocates. He has shown to be open-minded when he confessed that he believed the negative view of Trump for a long time, but came to understand these as lies. In a recent episode of the Joe Polish Show, Kennedy and Calley Means discussed their plans to Make America Healthy Again. Here are some excerpts of Kennedy in his own words:

“I shared the same kind of contempt and disdain for President Trump that most liberal Democrats felt because we’ve been propagandized. … I believed all the, um, all the defamations about him. … I believe now that he is really a great man.”

In the Trump administration, RFK Jr. will be surrounded by Christian pro-life conversation. This will seep into his open mind. He will then move away from a “right to choose” position to a “right to life” position.

In the interview, Kennedy states that he is in the 12-step recovery for alcohol and practices prayer and meditation daily. The right to life discussions will find fertile ground for growth during this daily practice.

Chemical abortion pill abuses at the FDA

RFK Jr. is aware of corruption at the FDA and is committed to addressing it. This includes investigating abuses by FDA bureaucrats who may have conflicts of interest due to ties with pharmaceutical companies. His outspoken criticism of the FDA’s handling of vaccines is well-known, and I believe his moral and scientific focus will extend to the issue of chemical abortion pills (RU-486).

As director of Children’s Health Defense, RFK Jr. has been an advocate for vaccine safety, criticizing their toxic ingredients and lack of safety testing. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 granted vaccine manufacturers a blanket liability waiver, allowing vaccines to continue development without facing financial penalties for injuries. RFK Jr. became involved in the vaccine debate after learning about mercury toxicity from environmental cases, which led him to investigate the potential link between vaccines, mercury and autism.

The issue of chemical abortion pills is similarly concerning. The FDA approved these drugs despite known risks to women’s health, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, regulations were relaxed, allowing the pills to be prescribed without an in-person exam. This made it easier for anyone to obtain them online, sometimes leading to dangerous situations such as sex trafficking, where male partners force women to take the pills without their consent. With no follow-up required, women often end up in the emergency room due to incomplete abortions, hemorrhaging and toxicity. Although these pills were initially recommended for use only up to eight weeks, they are now regularly prescribed up to 10 weeks or more, often without a doctor’s consultation.

Kennedy is committed to public health and could potentially act to reform policies around chemical abortion pills, both for women’s safety and environmental protection. He has significant experience fighting water pollution and could work with pro-life groups to address the environmental impact of chemical abortion waste. In 2024, the Guttmacher Institute reported that 63% of U.S. abortions were chemical, and Planned Parenthood noted that nearly 70% of its abortion patients choose the pill. There is growing concern about the environmental dangers posed by the drugs in water systems. Groups like Students for Life of America are calling for legal action to prohibit chemical abortion drugs in water, citing the federal Clean Water Act as a potential tool to regulate this issue.

Additionally, RFK Jr. may also become aware of the ethical concerns surrounding taxpayer-funded NIH fetal tissue research. Many see this as morally wrong, and should he learn the full extent of this research, he may take a stance against it, particularly if he is exposed to information from pro-life sources in the Trump administration.

Then there is the matter of surgical abortion wastewater.

As a leader committed to both environmental and public health, RFK Jr., as HHS secretary, has an opportunity to address the abuses associated with chemical abortion pills, environmental contamination and unethical fetal tissue research.