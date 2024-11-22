(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – Skiers have been complaining about the cost of season passes for years, and this year’s no different. An Epic Pass, which gives you unlimited access to more than 40 ski resorts across North America, Europe and Australia jumped from $909 last season to $1,107 this season. A season pass at Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming, will run you $1,774. Aspen-Snowmass in Colorado, one of the nation’s most expensive resorts, offers a season “premier” pass for $3,599.

And then there’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which this week offered an exclusive luxury season pass for $10,000, according to the online ski magazine SnowBrains.

“The first time I saw it I said, ‘You’re kidding. Someone made this up. It’s almost like an Onion article,” said Scott Williams, a former Jackson firefighter. “But it isn’t.”