(NBC NEWS) — An effort to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Florida has failed at the ballot box, NBC News projects.

Despite endorsements running the gamut from the Florida Democratic Party to former President Donald Trump, Amendment 3, which would have legalized the recreational use and manufacturing of marijuana in the state, failed to get the 60% voter support needed to pass a state constitutional amendment.

State law currently allows the use of marijuana for medical purposes if a doctor deems it necessary during the course of treatment for illnesses such as glaucoma, cancer and epilepsy. Florida voters expanded eligibility for medical use in a successful 2016 statewide vote.