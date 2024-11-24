JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Rare amulet referencing biblical King Solomon unearthed in Turkey

The amulet’s primary face depicts an intricate engraving of King Solomon astride a horse, wielding a spear against Satan. Biblical texts identify Solomon as the son of King David and the builder of the First Temple in Jerusalem, a figure revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Encircling the scene, an inscription reads: “Our Lord has conquered evil.” The reverse side features the names of four angels: Michael, Gabriel, Israfil, and Azrael.

Body of missing Chabad rabbi found in Abu Dhabi, suspicion points to Iranian-backed Uzbek terrorist cell

With great pain we share that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi, UAE, was murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday.

His body was recovered early Sunday morning, and his family has been notified.

The lifeless remains of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an emissary of the Chabad movement in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi, were found on Sunday. There had been fears for Kogan’s safety since he was thought to have been abducted some time on Thursday.

Terrorist killed while attacking Israeli embassy in Amman, 3 security officers wounded

Despite having a 30-year peace agreement between the two countries, the relationship between Jordan and Israel is becoming increasingly febrile. Early Sunday, a terrorist – allegedly yelling “Allahu akbar” tried to breach the embassy’s security perimeter in Jordan’s capital, Amman. He wounded three security personnel before he was neutralized.

Report: Houthi mercenaries join North Korean troops fighting on Russia’s behalf against Ukraine

The Financial Times reports Russia has recruited hundreds of men from Yemen to fight in Ukraine, , in a move that highlights growing ties between Moscow and the Iran-backed Houthis.

IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in Syria behind coordination of attacks on U.S. service personnel during Iraq war

An IDF airstrike in Syria killed Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior Hezbollah commander who was responsible for the murder of American service personnel during the war in Iraq. The elimination of Daqduq was confirmed by a senior U.S. defense official, but it is not clear exactly when or where in Syria the strike occurred.

Israel’s NSC reiterates Level 3 warning against non-essential travel to UAE

In the wake of the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Israel’s National Security Council has reiterated its warning about all non-essential travel to the United Arab Emirates in light of the potential threat to Jews and Israelis of abduction and even murder.

Katz blocks promotion of two IDF commanders to take more time to investigate pre- and post-Oct. 7 performance

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday refused to approve a recommendation by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi to promote two officers from the Southern Command, “until their connection to the events of October 7 and their performance during the war is examined in depth,” as he put it.

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatens to sanction U.S. allies if they try to enforce arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant on back of ICC charges

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Saturday threatened to sanction America’s allies if they sought to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“To any ally—Canada, Britain, Germany, France—if you try to help the ICC, we’re going to sanction you,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News.

WATCH: International human rights lawyer destroys ICC case against Netanyahu, Gallant

Hezbollah rocket barrages target central Israel

Hezbollah rockets peppered large swaths of Israel on Sunday, including a direct strike on a factory in the Galilee, which wounded a 51-year-old woman. Most rockets were intercepted, but one impact in the city of Petah Tikva destroyed a car and caused a fire.

Orban sends letter to Netanyahu inviting him to Hungary in defiance of ICC arrest warrants

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has extended an official invitation to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Budapest. Orban, whose country is part of the European Union, is highlighting his country’s opposition to the recently issued ICC arrest warrants on war crimes charges to Netanyahu, and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

Swiss Senate Foreign Affairs Committee invites UN Watch to testify ahead of potential UNRWA funding suspension

UN Watch’s executive director Hillel Neuer will testify before a meeting of the Swiss Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, which will investigate whether to remove funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The invitation was extended after UN Watch has consistently proved not only that UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 massacres, but its leaders were tightly aligned with terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.