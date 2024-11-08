Jack Smith, the Democrats’ “special counsel” who has brought multiple charges and cases against President Donald Trump as part of the party’s lawfare against him, now wants a delay.

Smith has brought several cases against Trump, some relating to his opinions about the 2020 election results, and handling of paperwork as he left the White House after his first term.

But he’s hit a complication: The fact that Trump won the presidential election in a landslide, and federal Department of Justice policy prohibits cases against a sitting president.

Just the News reports now that Smith signaled on Friday he may end the Jan. 6 election interference claims, when he asked the judge to delay any action in the case so he can consider options.

His submission said the DOJ “respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance.”

He said he wants to review “the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.”

Just the News explained the DOJ has had a long-standing policy against any prosecution of a sitting president, and “sources told multiple news outlets this week DOJ was looking for a way to wind down the prosecution.”

Smith most recently claimed to Tanya Chutkan, the leftist judge hearing the case, that a Supreme Court decision confirming immunity for many actions while presidents are in office didn’t apply to Trump.

Trump’s response was typically blunt: “Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power.”

Trump also has said Smith won’t have his job more than “two seconds” after Trump becomes the 47th president, in January.

Specifically, Smith asked that the court “vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to investigate whether criminal charges should be filed against Trump in November 2022 just one day after Trump announced a 2024 White House run. But Smith never obtained Senate confirmation as would have been expected for that post.

Reports confirm he has spent some $50 million of taxpayer money to claim that Trump committed offenses.

.