(NEW YORK POST) – The ghost of P’nut past? A squirrel was spotted running across the stage just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris gave her concession speech Wednesday – sending social media into a spin as users quipped it was the euthanized furry internet sensation coming back to haunt her.

The bushy-tailed guest could be seen darting through a line of American flags behind the podium on the Howard University campus in Washington DC as throngs of supporters waited for the Democratic candidate to emerge.

Footage of the moment quickly went nuts online with many suggesting that P’nut – whose death at the hands of New York state officials last week became a major election talking point – had been resurrected.